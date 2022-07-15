Russian invasion: Ukraine receives first delivery of M270 rocket launchers

Britain’s Paul Urey, who was captured in April and whose latest death was announced Friday by separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine, was an aid worker for Ukraine’s International Security Assistance Force, which brings together foreign volunteer fighters. “We are saddened by the announcement that Mr. Ure (…) is no longer fighting in Ukraine. He was an employee of a humanitarian organization,” the press service of the Ukrainian Legion said, as quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.