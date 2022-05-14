Russian official news reports said Britney Grenier’s detention in Russia has been extended for a month

Greiner, which is owned by the US government He said he is being unjustly detained citing the court’s press service, a court in Khimki outside Moscow ruled Friday, citing the court’s press service.

An Associated Press photo showed that she had left Friday’s hearing in Khimki courthouse, handcuffed, and wearing an orange hoodie with her head down.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said a US embassy official was able to speak with Grenier on the sidelines of her hearing Friday morning.

“The officer was able to confirm that Britney Grenier is doing as well as might be expected under what can only be described as extremely difficult circumstances,” Price said in a media call on Friday.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler, Eli Kaufman, Homero Delavuente, Wayne Sterling, Aya El-Amrousy and Steve Elmassy contributed to this report.

“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”