Ryan Bowles adds more starters – Chicago Tribune

After finishing with his 10th and final pick in the NFL draft Saturday night, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Bowles worked to sign undrafted free agents.

Tribune tracks these signatures through advertisements from its schools, agents, and reporters.

The following is a list of players expected to join the Bears as non-designated free agents or in tryouts.

Former Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent is signing with #bearfor each source. – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

#bear Connecticut signing behind Robert Burns, according to a league source – Aaron Wilson (AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Bears sign Tulane S. McConne Clark to a UDFA deal, per source. – BenStandig April 29, 2023

Arizona defensive end Jalen Harris signs with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. – Justin Spears (JustinESports) April 29, 2023

Former Pitt OG Gabe Houy signs with #bearfor each source. – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

Cincinnati # with cats OL Lorenz Metz signs as a UDFA with the Chicago Bears, joining UC Draft and WR Tyler Scott. – Justin Williams (@williams_justin) April 29, 2023