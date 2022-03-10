Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery





CNN

–

Ryan Coogler He was arrested by police in January after we mistakenly mistook him for a bank robber.

He was the manager of “Black Panther” in Atlanta, trying to withdraw $12,000 from his Bank of America account. The cashier received an alert on his account, according to a police report obtained by CNN, because the amount exceeded $10,000. The teller informed her boss that she believed Coogler was trying to rob the bank and 911 was called.

According to the report, Coogler wrote a note on the back of his withdrawal slip, stating that he wanted to secretly account for the money, given the amount.

When the police arrived, two of Coogler’s colleagues, who had been waiting for him in a car parked outside the bank, were arrested and placed in the back of a police car. Kogler was placed in handcuffs while police investigated the call. The police report stated that he was released shortly after his identity was verified.

“This situation should not have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and I addressed him to his satisfaction and we have moved forward,” Coogler said in a statement to diverse.

CNN has reached out to a Coogler representative for comment.

We deeply regret this incident. In a statement to CNN, Bank of America said: “It should never have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.

Coogler was in Georgia at the time of the accident, working on the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a sequel to his 2018 hit movies.

The movie is scheduled to be released in November.