May 3, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ryan Gosling reveals a moment in La La Land that still haunts him

Ryan Gosling reveals a moment in La La Land that still haunts him

Roxanne Bacchus May 3, 2024 2 min read
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in LA LA LAND.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land


Dale Robinette / ©Summit Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ryan Gosling revealed the moment in 2016 La la land Which still “haunts” him to this day.

In an interview with L Wall Street Journal“The One” video series.The actor admitted that if he could, he would reshoot the film’s dance scene with co-star Emma Stone, who appears in the film’s promotional poster. As for the reason behind this, it is all because of what he described as “La La Hand.”

“There’s a haunting moment where we’re dancing, Emma and I. I didn’t know this was going to become the movie poster.” Scapegoat The actor said before letting out a long sigh. “But I thought we were supposed to have our hands up and I thought it would be cool to put my hand that way,” he said, referring to his wrist being angled down compared to Stone’s hand, as seen in the photo above.

“Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool,” Gosling noted, he disagreed at the time — a decision he regretted years later.

“Now when I look at it—and I have to see it all the time—you know what could have been more wonderful than that?” the Barbie the star asked, raising his hand in a similar position to the poster. “This,” he replied, pointing up at his wrist, making it look similar to Stone’s wrist.

“I killed the energy that way,” Gosling quipped. “It was like, ‘This is all leading to what?’ Just like the slackers… I call it ‘La La Hand.’”

See also  Why this full moon is called a strawberry moon: NPR

He was later asked if his dance background helped him prepare for the role of Sebastian in the film, which was written and directed by Damien Chazelle.

“I thought it would help La la land “Then of course, Gosling’s hamburger hands are here,” the actor said. “It didn’t help me at all in the end.”

Gosling eventually scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the film. La la land It won six Oscars that year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maya Rudolph host the final two episodes of Saturday Night Live this season

May 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Duane Eddy: Pioneering American guitarist dies at 86

May 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

The face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman revealed

May 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Ryan Gosling reveals a moment in La La Land that still haunts him

May 3, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Astronomers solve the mystery of the dramatic 1936 explosion of FU Orionis

May 3, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The NBA announces the schedule for the Pacers’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Knicks

May 3, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

The new Ferrari 12-cylinder produces 830 horsepower the old-fashioned way

May 3, 2024 Len Houle