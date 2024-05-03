Ryan Gosling reveals a moment in La La Land that still haunts him

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land

Dale Robinette / ©Summit Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ryan Gosling revealed the moment in 2016 La la land Which still “haunts” him to this day.

In an interview with L Wall Street Journal“The One” video series.The actor admitted that if he could, he would reshoot the film’s dance scene with co-star Emma Stone, who appears in the film’s promotional poster. As for the reason behind this, it is all because of what he described as “La La Hand.”

“There’s a haunting moment where we’re dancing, Emma and I. I didn’t know this was going to become the movie poster.” Scapegoat The actor said before letting out a long sigh. “But I thought we were supposed to have our hands up and I thought it would be cool to put my hand that way,” he said, referring to his wrist being angled down compared to Stone’s hand, as seen in the photo above.

“Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool,” Gosling noted, he disagreed at the time — a decision he regretted years later.

“Now when I look at it—and I have to see it all the time—you know what could have been more wonderful than that?” the Barbie the star asked, raising his hand in a similar position to the poster. “This,” he replied, pointing up at his wrist, making it look similar to Stone’s wrist.

“I killed the energy that way,” Gosling quipped. “It was like, ‘This is all leading to what?’ Just like the slackers… I call it ‘La La Hand.’”

He was later asked if his dance background helped him prepare for the role of Sebastian in the film, which was written and directed by Damien Chazelle.

“I thought it would help La la land “Then of course, Gosling’s hamburger hands are here,” the actor said. “It didn’t help me at all in the end.”

Gosling eventually scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the film. La la land It won six Oscars that year.