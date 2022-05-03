Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Blake Lively’s dress at the Met Gala

Blake explained that her dress at the Versace Fashion Show—which was filled with references to American landmarks—turned from copper to green to represent the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty.
If there’s one person who definitely understands the mission at this year’s Met Gala, it’s it Blake Lively.
The actress, who co-chaired the event alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, flaunted not just one look, but two gorgeous looks on Monday night’s carpet.
A little basic knowledge for anyone unfamiliar with: Blake and Ryan have previously shook To the Met in perfectly coordinated outfits that capture whatever annual theme he plays.
But over the past few years, the couple has done skipped The highly coveted event – including the last one that took place last September.
So this year, fans were thrilled to learn that Blake and Ryan have taken on the roles of co-chairing the event alongside Anna Wintour herself to help pull it all together. This year, the topic was In America: An Anthology of FashionAlso known as Gilded glitter and white tie.
Of course, fans were even happier when the couple actually returned to the famous carpet.
Embodying the theme of the night, Ryan wore a velvet Ralph Lauren suit and white waistcoat – both representing the gilded outfit and white tie.
Blake made a statement wearing a custom copper Versace dress, which featured a massive bow at the thigh.
Blake’s dress turned from her initial color to a stunning green fabric, and the actress even replaced her original copper gloves with new green ones.
Blake explained the meaning behind the gorgeous dress – and how it fits perfectly with the theme of fashion in America – said Blake H! News Turn all the “little references to New York City” inside her clothes.
“So I got to copper and then after that [patinated] In reference to how copper develops a blue-green layer of corrosion when exposed to oxide compounds, which pollute the color of its surface – such as in the Statue of Liberty.
“This is the constellation from Grand Central Station,” she said, pointing to a portion. “This is architecture from the Empire State Building – the Statue of Liberty. It is, you know, a lot of little references to New York City.”
Needless to say, Blake’s dress impressed the crowd.
But of all the fan reactions to the iconic transformation, there’s one person who saw it all on IRL and couldn’t quite contain his excitement: Ryan Reynolds.
Thanks to a video coming online, we learned that Ryan’s video jaw retracted He also watched his wife from a distance display the new look.
Looking at Blake’s dress visibly surprised, Ryan can be seen beaming and clapping as she poses for the cameras.
And as if fans need a reason to love the pair even more, this latest exchange warmed everyone’s hearts — with one viral tweet about Ryan’s reaction already garnering over half a million likes on Twitter.
Props for Blake and Ryan, who are now being described by fans as the King and Queen of the Met Gala!
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Met Gala 2022 live: Sebastian Stan, Kim Kardashian and more hit the red carpet for a Gilded Glamor theme
Kim Kardashian wears a unique Marilyn Monroe dress to a party with blonde hair
‘Fast And Furious 10’ Names Louis Letterer as Justin Lin’s Replacement – Deadline