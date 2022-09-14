September 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ryan Reynolds undergoes 'life-saving' colonoscopy in front of the camera

Ryan Reynolds undergoes ‘life-saving’ colonoscopy in front of the camera

Roxanne Bacchus September 14, 2022 2 min read

Close call.

Ryan Reynolds discovered he had a “metastasis” in his colon during his first colonoscopy, which he broadcasted in order to remove the stigma of the procedure.

“Deadpool” actor, 45, and co-chair of Wrexham Football Club, Rob McElhenney, has decided to team up with driving from behinda colon cancer awareness organization, to encourage people – especially men – to have the procedure when the time is right.

in Youtube video uploaded The two made it clear on Reynolds’ page on Tuesday that they wanted to prove how a “simple step” can “save lives.”

“I wouldn’t normally have any medical procedure done in front of a camera and then share it,” Reynolds said.

Ryan Reynolds underwent a colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds underwent a ‘life-saving’ colonoscopy.

“But you can’t raise awareness every day about something that will definitely save lives. That is motivation enough for me to let you in on a camera being pushed up my ass.”

During the operation, Reynolds discovered he had found a “very invisible polyp” on the right side of his colon, which was promptly removed.

“This would have probably saved your life – I’m not kidding, I’m not overly dramatic,” the doctor told the actor as he reviewed the tissue photos. “That’s exactly why you’re doing it. You didn’t have symptoms.”

As for McElhenney, his doctor revealed that they discovered three polyps “which weren’t a big deal, but it’s definitely a good thing that we found them early and removed them.”

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny
It was discovered that Rob McElhenney has three polyps as well.

The “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star, 45, joked that he “won” the competition due to the fact that he had two more tumors than Reynolds.

See also  IG Gena Tew model partially restores vision after AIDS diagnosis

A message was read on a black screen at the end of the video “Colon cancer is preventable”. “If you are 45 or older, ask your doctor about having a colonoscopy. Rob and Ryan helped get rid of cancer…”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Quinta Bronson had to skip Jimmy Kimmel to accept the Emmy

September 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jean-Luc Godard, the daring director who shaped the French New Wave, dies at 91

September 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget would be “proud” to be recognized with an Emmy in Memorial Award

September 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Ryan Reynolds undergoes ‘life-saving’ colonoscopy in front of the camera

September 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

150-million-year-old vomit found in Utah offers ‘rare glimpse’ of prehistoric ecosystems

September 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Transcripts show the former Mississippi governor helped Brett Favre get welfare money for the university’s volleyball stadium

September 14, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Octopath Traveler II announced for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

September 14, 2022 Len Houle