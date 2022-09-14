Ryan Reynolds undergoes ‘life-saving’ colonoscopy in front of the camera

Close call.

Ryan Reynolds discovered he had a “metastasis” in his colon during his first colonoscopy, which he broadcasted in order to remove the stigma of the procedure.

“Deadpool” actor, 45, and co-chair of Wrexham Football Club, Rob McElhenney, has decided to team up with driving from behinda colon cancer awareness organization, to encourage people – especially men – to have the procedure when the time is right.

in Youtube video uploaded The two made it clear on Reynolds’ page on Tuesday that they wanted to prove how a “simple step” can “save lives.”

“I wouldn’t normally have any medical procedure done in front of a camera and then share it,” Reynolds said.

Ryan Reynolds underwent a ‘life-saving’ colonoscopy.

“But you can’t raise awareness every day about something that will definitely save lives. That is motivation enough for me to let you in on a camera being pushed up my ass.”

During the operation, Reynolds discovered he had found a “very invisible polyp” on the right side of his colon, which was promptly removed.

“This would have probably saved your life – I’m not kidding, I’m not overly dramatic,” the doctor told the actor as he reviewed the tissue photos. “That’s exactly why you’re doing it. You didn’t have symptoms.”

As for McElhenney, his doctor revealed that they discovered three polyps “which weren’t a big deal, but it’s definitely a good thing that we found them early and removed them.”

It was discovered that Rob McElhenney has three polyps as well.

The “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star, 45, joked that he “won” the competition due to the fact that he had two more tumors than Reynolds.

A message was read on a black screen at the end of the video “Colon cancer is preventable”. “If you are 45 or older, ask your doctor about having a colonoscopy. Rob and Ryan helped get rid of cancer…”