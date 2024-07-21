Ryzen 5 9600X at €350.60, Ryzen 7 9700X at €454.13, Ryzen 9 9900X at €567.42

A European retailer has listed the AMD Ryzen 9000, 9900X, 9700X and 9600X CPUs ahead of their launch with introductory prices.

PC21.fr currently has three different AMD Ryzen 9000 series chips in stock ahead of the official launch.

As the official launch of AMD’s Ryzen 9000 “Zen 5” processors approaches, we’re seeing some of these chips already available for sale at various retailers almost every day. This has been typical of previous generations but it does provide some crucial information about the company’s official pricing for the upcoming processors in different regions. Of course, these prices may not be the exact price tag set by the company, so take these prices with a grain of salt.

French retail site PC21.fr AMD has recently introduced three processors based on the Zen 5 architecture. They are the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 9 9900X. The 9600X is listed at €350.60., 9700X at €454.13And 9900X at 567.42 eurosAll chips listed are currently in stock with a few pieces of each left in stock.

Converting the prices to USD, the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU is priced at $381.72, the Ryzen 7 9700X at $494.43, and the Ryzen 9 9900X at $617.78. These prices are significantly higher than what we’ve seen in previous leaks. However, these prices also include taxes, which are around 20% or sometimes higher. So, with a basic 20% VAT, the actual price in USD should be closer to $300 for 9600Xaround $400 for 9700Xand somewhere around $490-500 for 9900X.

Compare the last list 9600X at DealTarget for $295.43The processor is priced roughly the same. While the latest leaks suggest the Ryzen 9600X will be priced at $229, AMD is unlikely to offer a $70 price cut at launch when it launched the Ryzen 7600X for $299. Since both stores are listing the 9600X for around $300, the price will likely remain in the $279 to $299 range.

As for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, this is probably the first time we’ve seen the processor hit stores before its launch. While the processor has already made its way into the hands of a few users (possibly for reviews), its pricing has not been announced ahead of time. The 9700X looks set to follow the same pricing trend as its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7700X, and will likely launch at $399.

Finally, the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X has been spotted for the second time at a retailer. The CPU is already in stock at Amazon.nl for €508.49It’s noticeably cheaper than the price listed on PC21.fr. It’s hard to confirm whether the Ryzen 9900X will be priced at $499 or less, considering the Amazon.nl listing also includes VAT.

The official launch date for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series is July 31, 2024 and until then, we expect more of these listings before the embargo.

News source: momomo_usa