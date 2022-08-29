Ryzen 9 7950X for $799, Ryzen 9 7900X for $549, Ryzen 7 7700X for $449, Ryzen 5 7600X for $299

only with A few hours to goWe were able to get prices for AMD’s Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” desktop processors including the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. Please note that these prices are provided to us by our sources and may change at the last minute by AMD.

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU Pricing Remains Unchanged From Ryzen 5000 “Zen 3” Lineup, $799 Main Cost

AMD will launch a total of four Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs initially, all integrated with the new 5nm Zen 4 core architecture. We’ve already given you a summary of the specs and now we’ll talk about pricing.

Personally, I was expecting the prices to be a little lower than what we got in the Ryzen 5000 “Zen 3” lineup but it seems that AMD has decided to keep the prices of the Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” quite similar to the last generation chops. As such, we expect the following pricing for the CPUs:

Ryzen 9 7950X – 799 USD

799 USD Ryzen 9 7900X – 549 USD

549 USD Ryzen 7 7700X – 449 USD

449 USD Ryzen 5 7600X – USD 299

My initial thoughts? Well, I mean the prices haven’t changed, which is good considering we’re on a more expensive node (TSMC 5nm) but at the same time we’re talking about 6 cores for $299 and 8 cores for $449 in 2022 that’s a lot of price It has to be paid especially when we have more cores/threads on our $250-$500 US SKUs as well as 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs already looming. So it’s a mixed bag but hey, these aren’t the final prices until AMD makes them official, and while our sources are pretty credible for me to trust, I’ll also wait to see AMD’s official announcement as they’re considered final MSRPs.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X that retains 16 cores and 32 threads from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5GHz and a boost clock of 5.7GHz (5.85GHz F-Max) making it 200MHz faster than Intel’s Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS processor which has a 5.5GHz boost clock on a single core.

It looks like AMD extracting every ounce of Hertz could be on the order of 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80MB of that including 64MB of L3 (32MB per CCD). ) and 16MB of L2 (1MB per core).

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Next up, we have another AMD Ryzen 9 chip, the 7900X, which as the name suggests, will come with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with a higher base clock of 4.7GHz and an adjustable boost clock of 5.6GHz across a single core. The CPU maintains a 170W TDP and gets 76MB of cache (64MB L3 + 12MB L2). The CPU would be placed in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with performance that would shake the ground from the bottom of the Core i7-12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Moving on to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the perfect spot for gamers, and as such, the CPU will feature a base clock of 4.5GHz and a boost clock of 5.4GHz but at 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40MB cache array which consists of 32MB L3 from single CCD and 8MB L2 from Zen 4 cores.

Now an interesting thing to mention is that there is still no update from AMD on the Ryzen 7 7800X chip. AMD will likely want to replace this part with a successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with Zen 4 cores (3D V-Cache). If that’s the case, we can expect an update later this year to the CPU lineup since the release of V-Cache Parts Confirmed Late Q4 2022 by AMD themselves.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core “Zen 4” Desktop CPU

Finally, we have a budget-class chip (if you can call it that but the price won’t reflect that), the Ryzen 5 7600X. This will be a 6-core, 12-thread part featuring a high base clock of 4.7GHz and a single-core boost frequency of 5.3GHz. The CPU will also run at 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is significantly higher than its 65W predecessor, but again, that’s the sacrifice you’ll be paying to achieve faster clock speeds. The CPU will hold 38MB of cache which comes from 32MB from L3 and 6MB from L2 at dice.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPU Specifications:

CPU name general engineering Operation knot Cores/Threads base clock Boost Clock (SC Max) cache TDP Prices (to be determined) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zain 4 5 nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64 + 16) 170 watts 799 USD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zain 4 5 nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64 + 12) 170 watts 549 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 105 W 449 USD AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zain 4 5 nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32 + 6) 105 W USD 299