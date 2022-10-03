Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who rejected Oscar Brando, has died at the age of 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, an Apache activist and actress who refused to accept the Best Actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando at the 1973 Academy Awards, sparked ridicule on stage in an act that broke through the awards show and highlighted her criticism of Hollywood for its portrayal. Of the Native Americans, he may have died. She was 75 years old.

her death It was announced on Sunday From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Her death came a few weeks after the academy I apologize to Mrs. Littlefeather About her treatment during the Oscars. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter In August, Ms Littlefeather said she was “shocked” by the apology. “I never thought I would live to see the day when I would hear this, and experience it,” she said.

When 26-year-old Mrs. Little Feather raised her right hand that night inside the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles — an apparent signal to award presenters, audiences, and the millions watching on TV that she did not wish to ceremoniously accept a gleaming gold statue — it was one of the most famous The disruptive moments in the history of the Oscars.