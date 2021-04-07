Lou Saffron, owner of Saffron’s supermarket in Chevrolet, met with U.S. Rep. Connor Lamb, de-Mount. The Lebanese politician stopped on March 26 in the 17th congressional district of Pennsylvania.

During the visit, Lamb spoke about the US recovery plan, a $ 1.9 trillion incentive bill aimed at financially uplifting individuals, businesses and local governments.

Saffron said nothing came into the store based on Govt relief. He said last year was challenging, but stores faced the storm without layoffs and strikes. His staff were also able to stay healthy through the epidemic, he said.

“We were very lucky that way,” Safran said.

Looking forward to the next quarter, Saffron expects challenges in the continued storage of inventory.

“We keep it clean for our customers and staff. Also, we’ll get back to what we normally call as soon as possible,” Safran said.