Sagittarius July 2024 Horoscope



Written by Susan Miller

This month, you’ll be taking a closer look at where your money goes—savings, investments, and the regular payments you make during a typical month. You seem to be on a mission to keep more of what you earn, and the New Moon on July 5 will help you achieve that goal.

In fact, the New Moon on July 5 in Cancer at 14 degrees is a peach. It will draw your attention to your 8th house of other people’s money. This area of ​​your chart does not rule your salary but rather the money that comes to you outside of your paycheck. It often comes to you in the form of a large lump sum.

The 8th house of money includes bank loans, mortgages, credit cards and lines of credit, bonuses, and taxes (both the taxes you pay and the tax refund you may receive). Money rules inheritances, scholarships, financial aid, government programs that provide financial assistance, financial court cases and divorce settlements, insurance payments, investment capital, commissions, royalties, remainders, severance pay, awards, valuable gifts, and proceeds from the sale of property.

Finally, this house also rules the benefits your company may offer you as perks, which are benefits you don’t have to pay for, such as health insurance or tuition fees, and are very valuable. This is the house of your horoscope that indicates the money you need to finance your big dreams, such as going to college, buying a house, renovating an apartment, starting your own business, or taking the exciting trip of a lifetime, to name five examples.