Salmonella in its Kinder Chocolates… Ferrero expresses his regret and opens online complaint site

May 1, 2022

The Ferrero Group, which has been plagued by consumer recall waves, has decided to open an online complaint site.

The earthquake of cases in which salmonellosis was diagnosed shook the Ferro group, which was completely absent from the shelves during Easter.

As a reminder, as of April 19, Public Health France has identified 42 cases of salmonellosis related to the consumption of Kinder brand chocolates. Since the discovery of these cases of salmonellosis, consumers have avoided ferro products.

This Saturday, the group contacted Ferrero to ensure that “quality, food security and consumer focus are at the center of our priorities” and seek to regain the confidence of the latter.

The chocolate maker also makes his note: “We are very sorry to hear that some people may have become ill as a result of consuming one of the Kinder products affected by the current recollection. If you believe that these symptoms have had significant effects. We invite you to fill out the form below for your health, your career or your personal life.” Our site is dedicated to managing these specific requests“.

Ferrero further assures that “every file will be scrutinized very carefully and we will get back to you soon”.

