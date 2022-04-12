April 12, 2022

Salmonellosis in Kinder Products: 150 cases identified in nine countries, including France, “mainly in children under 10”

According to two European health watchdogs, the responsibility of the “Belgian manufacturing plant” is beyond doubt.

As of April 8, 2022, 150 confirmed and potentially monophasic Salmonella typhoid cases have been reported.”s ”, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) in a press release.

Questioned “Chocolate-based products made by a company at its Belgian manufacturing plant as evidence of the Salmonella outbreak”They continued, without mentioning Ferrero’s name, reports BFM TV.

The Kinder Factory in Arlon, Belgium, owned by the Italian confectionery company, has been clearly identified as the center of the epidemic. Since then, the factory has been closed and all products from it have been withdrawn, even precautionary measures.

Symptoms like Castro

There are infections “Mainly produced in children under ten” Mention two companies in nine European countries: France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Salmonellosis, caused by a bacterium called Salmonella, sometimes causes symptoms similar to those of acute gastroenteritis: diarrhea and diarrhea, mild fever, and even vomiting. No casualties were reported in the incident.

