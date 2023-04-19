Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, twinning and winning, at the London premiere of Citadel

This fan page shared this photo. (politeness: samanthasnation)

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who flew to England yesterday, attended the premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. fort.The premiere night was held in London, and our Indian version of fort The stars made sure to make their presence felt. Some pictures from the event are doing the rounds on the internet as twins Samantha and Varun are in black ensembles. Samantha looks absolutely stunning in a black crop top and matching bodycon skirt. She accessorized her ensemble with a statement neckpiece and bracelet and styled her hair into a bun. On the other hand, Varun looks elegant in a black shirt, matching pants and jacket.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram handle featuring director duo Raj and DK and co-star Samantha. In the photo, they can be seen enjoying their drinks while all flashing their million dollar smiles to the camera. Varun looks dapper in a pink shirt and yellow jacket, while Samantha looks pretty in a black ensemble topped with a blue denim jacket. “England team gathered #citadelindia,” read the caption.

Priyanka Chopra attends the premiere of her upcoming web series fort With husband Nick Jonas in a red off-the-shoulder dress. Nick Jonas shared a video from the event and called it a “red dress.”

Produced by the Russo Brothers, fort It will premiere on Prime Video on April 28th. In the series, Priyanka and Richard play Agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively.