April 19, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, twinning and winning, at the London premiere of Citadel

Roxanne Bacchus April 19, 2023 2 min read

This fan page shared this photo. (politeness: samanthasnation)

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who flew to England yesterday, attended the premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. fort.The premiere night was held in London, and our Indian version of fort The stars made sure to make their presence felt. Some pictures from the event are doing the rounds on the internet as twins Samantha and Varun are in black ensembles. Samantha looks absolutely stunning in a black crop top and matching bodycon skirt. She accessorized her ensemble with a statement neckpiece and bracelet and styled her hair into a bun. On the other hand, Varun looks elegant in a black shirt, matching pants and jacket.

Check out the pictures below:

Check out some of Samantha’s solo photos here:

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram handle featuring director duo Raj and DK and co-star Samantha. In the photo, they can be seen enjoying their drinks while all flashing their million dollar smiles to the camera. Varun looks dapper in a pink shirt and yellow jacket, while Samantha looks pretty in a black ensemble topped with a blue denim jacket. “England team gathered #citadelindia,” read the caption.

Take a look below:

Priyanka Chopra attends the premiere of her upcoming web series fort With husband Nick Jonas in a red off-the-shoulder dress. Nick Jonas shared a video from the event and called it a “red dress.”

Check out the video here:

Produced by the Russo Brothers, fort It will premiere on Prime Video on April 28th. In the series, Priyanka and Richard play Agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively.

See also  The Mississippi news anchor is no longer on the air after quoting Snoop Dogg's lyric

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Love Is the Streaming Problem Netflix CEOs Explained — Variety

April 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Sony World Photography Awards: Boris Eldgesen declines award for AI-generated image

April 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Justin Bieber Posts a Heartfelt Message on Frank Ocean’s Coachella Set – Rolling Stone

April 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, twinning and winning, at the London premiere of Citadel

April 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Huge oceans have been discovered under the Earth’s crust that contain more water than those on the surface

April 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Mason Miller being called for an A (source)

April 19, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Niantic and Capcom have announced Monster Hunter Now for iOS and Android

April 19, 2023 Len Houle