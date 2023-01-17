Samsung Galaxy Book 3 specifications leaked ahead of its February 1 launch

Last month, we Exclusively revealed that Samsung will launch Galaxy Book 3 Along with the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023. A few days later, it appeared Pictures of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra It was leaked. Now, the important specifications of Samsung’s upcoming flagship laptop have been revealed.

to me New report from MySmartPriceThe Galaxy Book 3 series will consist of Galaxy Book 3Galaxy Book 3 360 Galaxy Book 3 Proand Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. The report also claims that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book 2 Go series at the same launch event. The Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 360 will reportedly have a 15-inch screen, while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will only be available in 16-inch.

Galaxy Book 3 360 has a 16-inch 2.8K Super AMOLED display and 13th Gen Intel CPU

the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 It is said to have a 16-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2.8K (2,880 x 1800 pixels). The report claims that the laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 1360P processor, featuring four performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU. The laptop has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Samsung is said to supply the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 with a quad-speaker setup tuned by its AKG sub-brand. Dolby Atmos will be supported. The laptop, which will run Windows 11 Home Edition, is 13.3mm thick and weighs 1.6kg. It is said to be powered by a 76Wh battery that supports USB Type C charging of up to 65W. Samsung will bundle the S Pen with the laptop, but there won’t be a built-in slot for the stylus.

Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 specifications Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Not disclosed. Judging by previous leaks, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is expected to feature a MacBook Pro-like design (but with less weight) and some amazing specs.