Samsung Galaxy S22 is now getting a stable update to Android 13 in the US

last week, Samsung released stable Android 13 update to Galaxy S22. However, the The update was limited to Asia And the European countries. Few days later, stable update also The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked phones have arrived in the US. Now, even unlocked version of smartphones are starting to get the update.

The Android 13 . Update For unlocked carrier versions of Galaxy S22And the Galaxy S22 +and the Galaxy S22 Ultra Comes with firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA. The update brings One UI 5.0, bringing a new user interface design to smartphones. The new software also provides improved widgets, stacked widgets, better privacy, improved security, and faster performance. still used Security Patch October 2022.

If you have an unlocked version of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in the US, you can now download and install the One UI 5.0 Firmware Update on your device by going to Settings » system update Click on Download and install. Alternatively, you can download the new firmware file from our firmware database and run it manually.

What’s new in the Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update for the Galaxy S22?

Samsung One UI 5.0 The Galaxy S22 beta update brings a new user interface design, featuring an expanded color palette, inspired by Google’s Material Design language. The update also brings Stacked Widgets, a redesigned notification area with larger icons and multitasking gestures. It also brings the Connected Devices section, where you can see all the settings related to the connected accessories and devices.

The South Korean company has also rolled out privacy and security features under one roof, making it easy to spot them and their security. There are language settings for each app, improved accessibility features, newer emojis, more keyboard layouts and languages, and improved search and sorting in stock apps. You can also extract text from photos in the Gallery app or live view from the Camera app. Based on the selected text, One UI also displays suggested actions.

The camera app has been improved. It now has a simpler UI design and offers a histogram in Pro mode. There is a new option for watermarking as well. Bixby has improved the performance and comprehension of natural language. Bixby Routines have been renamed Modes & Routines, and modes are easier to use.

Other features include the ability to Disable RAM PlusEnhanced Digital Wellbeing, Edge Panel improvements, and Wi-Fi Diagnostic Tool. Samsung It’s also easy to edit photos and videos. You can add various emojis, stickers, text styles, animations and transitions.

SamsungGalaxy S22

SamsungGalaxy S22 +