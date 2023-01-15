January 16, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order reservations direct, score the S23 Ultra deal!

Len Houle January 15, 2023 4 min read
Samsung gives the same Galaxy S23And Galaxy S23 PlusAnd Galaxy S23 Ultra This year’s pre-order bonus it offered the S22 family when its Unpacked event was announced, at least in the sheer amount. $50 off all Galaxy S23 deals and pre-order bonuses That will start on February 1st, however, it’s now increased to $100 if you get 2 devices, so the offer will be even more generous in 2023!
The $100 discount is valid only on reservations s 23 With the upcoming Galaxy Book likely to also be revealed at February’s Samsung Unpacked event, while pre-ordering the Galaxy S23 Ultra now, you’ll get $50 off — just like last year — but plus all the unbeatable trade-in deals and giveaways. Which Samsung will make available to early adopters who pre-order by the highly anticipated release date of February 17th.
Needless to say, the advance booking discount comes on top of all other bonuses like free rumors Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Or free cases, or the best trade-in deals in the industry, or exclusive colors and storage amounts you won’t be able to get anywhere other than via Samsung, and that goes for Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T Galaxy S23 models you bought from, too.

Samsung is quick to point out all the benefits such as the best trade-in values ​​you’ll get by booking now and getting your S23 directly from them:

  • Guaranteed trade-in credit when you buy multiple Galaxy phones, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens and the highest value trade-in for Galaxy devices.
  • The Samsung Offer program, which includes additional savings for eligible students, military, first responders, and partner company employees.
  • 0% APR financing with no down payment, and pay in 4 installments with Affirm
  • + Samsung Care + extended coverage includes:
  • Protect the device from drops, spills and mechanical breakdown
  • Same day cracked screen repairs at over 700 authorized Samsung locations
  • Replacements as soon as the next business day
  • Samsung expert support is available 24/7 to set up a new device, transfer content, and connect to other devices
See also  Amazon PS5 restock confirmed on March 30th

Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices may be the same

Galaxy S23 series model price (primary storage)
Galaxy S23 Ultra $1,199 (Exp.) for the 256GB model
Galaxy S23 + $999 (exp.)
Galaxy S23 $799 (Exp.)

Leaked Galaxy S23 line prices in Korea that translate to $1,250 for the S23 Ultra when the exchange rate is factored in suggest that Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra prices will likely remain unchanged in the US. Price tags in Samsung’s home country are usually a bit higher in the dollar equivalent than they eventually are when the phones land in the US, plus there have been reports in the Korean media that homegrown phones will cost a bit more due to component inflation.

For the S22 Ultra, Samsung put the S Pen in the body of the phone, put in a better screen, but it still charges, so we’re keeping our hopes high with the $799 starting price of the Galaxy S23, the $999 price tag for the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra price. The impressive $1,199 for the base storage versions. This is actually quite a bargain, given that 128GB models may only be limited to a very few countries, and most countries in the world, including the US, will likely get storage starting at 256GB at the price of 128GB in last year.

Expected Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 specifications

Samsung’s exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power all three phones, so let’s preview all the rumored Galaxy S23 series specs to make it easier for you to pull off the pre-order trigger on the S23, S23+, or Ultra.

See also  PS Plus is getting Skyrim and many more Kingdom Hearts this month
Galaxy S23 Ultra Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23
an offer 6.8 inches, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.6 inches, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 390ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.1 inches, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, 233g. Weight 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
main camera 200MP ISOCELL HPX sensor, OIS, dual PDAF 50MP, F1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″ sensor size, OIS, PDAF 50MP, F1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″ sensor size, OIS, PDAF
Telephoto camera 10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52″ sensor size 10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″ sensor size 10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″ sensor size
Telephoto camera #2 10MP, 10.0X optical zoom, F4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52″ sensor size
Ultra Wide Camera 12MP, F2.2, 13mm sensor size, 1/2.55″ 12MP, F2.2, 13mm sensor size, 1/2.55″ 12MP, F2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″ sensor size
selfie camera 12 megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
hardware Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB storage Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB
battery 5000 mAh, 45 watts wired, 15 watts wireless charging 4700 mAh, 45 watts wired, 15 watts wireless charging 3900 mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging

As you can see from the S23 series specs listed here, Samsung will upgrade its 2023 flagship crop with the fastest processor and 5G modem available for Android phones, whose benchmarks put it on par with even Apple’s A-series chips.

See also  Dead Space Remake: Isaac's dialogue will change based on how tired he is

Moreover, despite the larger batteries and base storage, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ should launch at the same prices as well, as the display technology is expected to remain LTPS, just with a wider refresh rate range.

However, Samsung has pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and not just with its new 200MP camera, widening the specs gap over its siblings even more so that it expects most of the sales to go to the best phone of 2023 now, and for good reason. The S23 pre-booking bonus you can get here will definitely help make up the price difference as well.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Google Discover offers a three-column user interface before the Pixel Tablet

January 15, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Intel Core i9-13900T CPU benchmarks show faster performance than 12900K 125W at 35W

January 15, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

You can get up to 20 percent off PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo gift cards this weekend

January 14, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Avatar 2, M3GAN, Movie Lead MLK Jr. Holiday Weekend Box Office

January 15, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The surprising relationship between Earth’s orbital patterns and a paleo-warming event

January 15, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

2023 MLB International Signing Tracker Agreements

January 15, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order reservations direct, score the S23 Ultra deal!

January 15, 2023 Len Houle