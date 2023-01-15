Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order reservations direct, score the S23 Ultra deal!

Needless to say, the advance booking discount comes on top of all other bonuses like free rumors Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Or free cases, or the best trade-in deals in the industry, or exclusive colors and storage amounts you won’t be able to get anywhere other than via Samsung, and that goes for Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T Galaxy S23 models you bought from, too.

Samsung is quick to point out all the benefits such as the best trade-in values ​​you’ll get by booking now and getting your S23 directly from them:

Guaranteed trade-in credit when you buy multiple Galaxy phones, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens and the highest value trade-in for Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Offer program, which includes additional savings for eligible students, military, first responders, and partner company employees.

0% APR financing with no down payment, and pay in 4 installments with Affirm

+ Samsung Care + extended coverage includes:

Protect the device from drops, spills and mechanical breakdown

Same day cracked screen repairs at over 700 authorized Samsung locations

Replacements as soon as the next business day

Samsung expert support is available 24/7 to set up a new device, transfer content, and connect to other devices

Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices may be the same

Leaked Galaxy S23 line prices in Korea that translate to $1,250 for the S23 Ultra when the exchange rate is factored in suggest that Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra prices will likely remain unchanged in the US. Price tags in Samsung’s home country are usually a bit higher in the dollar equivalent than they eventually are when the phones land in the US, plus there have been reports in the Korean media that homegrown phones will cost a bit more due to component inflation.

For the S22 Ultra, Samsung put the S Pen in the body of the phone, put in a better screen, but it still charges, so we’re keeping our hopes high with the $799 starting price of the Galaxy S23, the $999 price tag for the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra price. The impressive $1,199 for the base storage versions. This is actually quite a bargain, given that 128GB models may only be limited to a very few countries, and most countries in the world, including the US, will likely get storage starting at 256GB at the price of 128GB in last year.