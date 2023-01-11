Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch date is official!

We already knew when Samsung’s next Unpacked event would take placebut the company makes it properly official Today. The next flagship phones of the company will be announced on February 1 in San Francisco, USA. This will be Samsung Unpacked’s first in-person event since the COVID pandemic began, and yes, you can be sure we’ll be live on the grounds and provide you with all the important coverage.

As we’ve seen through leaks and Slips from Samsung itself-There will be a great focus on the camera experience with Galaxy S23And S23 + and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will, of course, get the biggest upgrades. It will be Samsung’s first flagship phone with a 200MP camera, three years after Samsung used 108MP cameras on its flagship super-branded phones, and It will bring some neat new camera features.

samsung It will also unveil a new series of Galaxy Book 3 laptops at the event. In addition to the usual hardware upgrades, the Galaxy Book 3 lineup will include Samsung’s first Ultra-branded laptop. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and we can expect specs like AMOLED screens, the latest Intel processors, and more.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be broadcast live around the world through it Samsung YouTube channel And for him Official Website Starting at 10am PST (7pm CET, 11:30pm PST). Samsung launched the next smartphones in its flagship Galaxy line just over a week before the Galaxy S22 series, and while nothing is confirmed at the moment, sales of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra could start as early as the second week of the year. February.