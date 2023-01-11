January 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch date is official!

Len Houle January 11, 2023 2 min read

We already knew when Samsung’s next Unpacked event would take placebut the company makes it properly official Today. The next flagship phones of the company will be announced on February 1 in San Francisco, USA. This will be Samsung Unpacked’s first in-person event since the COVID pandemic began, and yes, you can be sure we’ll be live on the grounds and provide you with all the important coverage.

As we’ve seen through leaks and Slips from Samsung itself-There will be a great focus on the camera experience with Galaxy S23And S23 + and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will, of course, get the biggest upgrades. It will be Samsung’s first flagship phone with a 200MP camera, three years after Samsung used 108MP cameras on its flagship super-branded phones, and It will bring some neat new camera features.

samsung It will also unveil a new series of Galaxy Book 3 laptops at the event. In addition to the usual hardware upgrades, the Galaxy Book 3 lineup will include Samsung’s first Ultra-branded laptop. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and we can expect specs like AMOLED screens, the latest Intel processors, and more.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be broadcast live around the world through it Samsung YouTube channel And for him Official Website Starting at 10am PST (7pm CET, 11:30pm PST). Samsung launched the next smartphones in its flagship Galaxy line just over a week before the Galaxy S22 series, and while nothing is confirmed at the moment, sales of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra could start as early as the second week of the year. February.

See also  Sony patent suggests PS3 era surround compatibility could come to PS5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition packaging leaks

January 10, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

These games are coming to Xbox this week (January 9-13).

January 10, 2023 Len Houle
5 min read

CES 2023: What it’s like to experience PlayStation VR 2

January 9, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Behind the scenes news on WWE morale amid sell-out rumors

January 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The second potentially habitable Earth-sized planet found orbiting a nearby star

January 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Air Force says OL Hunter Brown is dying after a medical emergency

January 11, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch date is official!

January 11, 2023 Len Houle