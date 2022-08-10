August 10, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, showing one partially open facing the camera, and the other mostly closed and placed in a tent-like position

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak revealed everything before Unpacked

Len Houle August 10, 2022 3 min read

We are only one day away from the next Samsung Unpacked Event, so of course spoilers come fast and furious. And now Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Pretty much a full leak.

Leaker Roland Quandt, notorious for such last-minute leaks, has posted the full specifications and pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at WinFuture (Opens in a new tab)along with a large number of what appear to be promotional images.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 screens and design

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Notable specs include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080, a density of 425 pixels per inch, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. These are the same specifications as Galaxy Z Flip 3However, from the images it appears that the bezels around the screen may be thinner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Windows 11 encryption error may cause data loss, temporary slowdown on newer PCs

August 9, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

WhatsApp will soon let you exit group chats undetected

August 9, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Super Punch-Out Player Mode Found After 28 Years

August 9, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Three ways to save money on food

August 10, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX launches another Starlink Internet satellite – Spaceflight Now

August 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Judge rejects LIV players’ bid to play PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs

August 10, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak revealed everything before Unpacked

August 10, 2022 Len Houle