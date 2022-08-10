Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak revealed everything before Unpacked

We are only one day away from the next Samsung Unpacked Event, so of course spoilers come fast and furious. And now Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Pretty much a full leak.

Leaker Roland Quandt, notorious for such last-minute leaks, has posted the full specifications and pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at WinFuture (Opens in a new tab)along with a large number of what appear to be promotional images.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 screens and design

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Notable specs include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080, a density of 425 pixels per inch, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. These are the same specifications as Galaxy Z Flip 3However, from the images it appears that the bezels around the screen may be thinner.

The 1.9-inch external display is expected to come again, with a resolution of 512 x 260. For durability, it looks like Gorilla Glass Victus Plus will be used on the cover panel.

Other features include an Armor aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistance, nano SIM support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications and battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will, according to Quandt, use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 It is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and storage space that comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. 5G and Bluetooth 5.2 are also in the mix.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s battery is set to be a 3,700mAh cell (up from 3,300mAh on the Flip 3) with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. This is an upgrade on 15W and 10W for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 cameras

(Image credit: WinFuture)

On the front cameras, the dual rear camera array is said to consist of a 12MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture; Same specifications as above. The front camera will again use a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Expect improvements and camera capabilities to be introduced on the software side.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 price

As for the price, Quandt has European pricing, with the 128GB model set to cost €1,099, and the 265GB version setting you back €1,159. And 512GB is a whopping 1,279 euros. Those don’t easily convert into US dollars, but the first two modes are pricier than the Flip 3, which means we could see the Flip 4 cost more than its predecessor in the US which could mean waving goodbye to Samsung’s $999 foldable phone. .

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Overview

In short, if you were expecting a revolution in design and specifications for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you will likely be disappointed. But we suspect the changes will likely come on the software and feature side, with Samsung getting better at developing software and features for its foldable phones.

Tomorrow’s Unpacked event will determine if Quandt has the money with this information, and if you’re not a phone person, don’t worry because we also expect to see Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4And the Galaxy Watch 5 And the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 like that.