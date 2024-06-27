Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 designs leak via official case images

There are only a few days left before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, almost everything about the upcoming Samsung foldable phones has already been leaked. Their designs appeared again, this time through leaked photos of their official cases.

Leaks about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 covers, showing the designs of the upcoming phones

There will not be a significant difference in the designs of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to their predecessors, and images of the official Samsung covers for these upcoming phones have been leaked. Published in PostImage Gallery by User.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 still has a folder-style cover display and two cameras with LED flash on the outside. You can also see its default wallpaper in the image above. The phone can be seen in its silicone case with a loop, making the device easy to hold and use. In the images below, the phone can be seen in the same condition, but in dark blue and mint colors.

The upcoming clamshell-style foldable phone still uses a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader. Overall, its design looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Reports suggest that it will come with a 4,000 mAh battery, but it’s not clear if this upgrade will make the phone thicker.

In the image above, you can see the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It appears to have a slightly squarer inner display, thinner bezels, and sharper corners. These sharp corners are reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Leaks indicate that the phone has a titanium frame and a fingerprint reader mounted on the side. It is said to have the same battery capacity as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

In the images above, you can also see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 inside the official Clear Case, the permanent case with strap, and the slim S Pen case. Clear Case displays the design of the device more clearly. The phone has a slightly shorter and wider cover display, a triple camera setup on the back with black concentric rings around the camera sensors, and an LED flash.

For a refresher, watch our Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 reviews in the videos below.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 specifications leaked

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be unveiled on July 10, 2024, at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Both phones are expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB of storage space. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 can also be sold in a 1TB storage variant.

Samsung is expected to use the same camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may see an upgrade to the primary rear camera to a 50-megapixel sensor, which is an upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 12-megapixel primary camera. . Both phones may be able to record 8K video at 30fps using their primary cameras and 4K video at 60fps using all of their cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to come with a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a 4,400 mAh battery. Both phones are expected to feature less noticeable creases on their internal displays.

You can pre-order these phones and become eligible for additional benefits, but these vary from country to country.