Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications leak may disappoint fans

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be officially unveiled next month during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. However, ahead of the event, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications were fully leaked, and things aren’t looking great for potential buyers.

There are no real improvements in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone specifications leaked

The specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone were Published by SmartPrix. According to their report, the upcoming device has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with HD+ resolution (2376 x 968 pixels), 22:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. Its internal display is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a QXGA+ resolution (2160 x 1856 pixels), a 4:3.4 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Available free storage appears to be 484GB, which is 31GB more than before. The device will also be available in 256GB and 1TB storage variants.

Its dimensions are 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm when folded, and 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm when unfolded. It weighs 239 grams, making it 13 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s camera setup is identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera (3x optical zoom) with OIS. The primary rear camera supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K slow-motion video recording at 120 fps.

It also has a 10-megapixel front camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel front camera (4-in-1 pixel using a 16-megapixel sensor) on the inner display.

Connectivity features on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include GPS, 5G (dual Nano SIM + eSIM), 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, NFC, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-C port. It will come in three colors: Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow.

Disappointingly, the phone is still powered by a 4,400 mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. Therefore, there is unlikely to be a real improvement in battery life. While the report doesn’t mention anything about the IP rating, speakers, fingerprint reader, and charging speeds, they will likely be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Story continues after Galaxy Z Fold 5 review video.

There have been rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 getting a slightly higher battery capacity, but that doesn’t seem to be true, at least according to this new report.

However, Samsung seems to extract slightly more battery life from the same battery capacity. The report says the Z Fold 6 can last up to 18 hours on both cellular (1 hour longer) and Wi-Fi networks, up to 23 hours of video playback (2 hours longer), and up to 77 hours of music playback. (4 hours longer).

According to this leak (and previous reports), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner, lighter, and has shorter and wider screens than its predecessor. It also appears to feature 4K video recording at 120fps for slow-motion videos. It is also said to feature a titanium frame, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone prices leaked

An earlier report claimed that Samsung has increased the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by $100 in the US. Therefore, the prices for the three storage options are listed below.