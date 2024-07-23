Samsung is working on Galaxy AI phones that could be radically different

Samsung unveiled its first AI-powered Galaxy smartphones — the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — earlier this year. Then, the Galaxy AI features were introduced to some older high-end phones. Now, the company’s chief executive claims that Samsung is working on AI-focused phones that could look very different from regular smartphones.

Future AI-focused Galaxy phones could look very different

Talking to Australian Financial Review (via GSMArenaSamsung’s MX division president TM Roh said the company’s future AI-focused phones will be “The new phone may turn out to be quite different from Samsung’s current phones.He also revealed that the bulk of the company’s R&D is now focused on AI-powered smartphones.

While TM Roh didn’t reveal exactly what could be different in future phones, he did say that the devices could be more “Moving.“It’s possible that the rectangular form factor won’t be necessary in the future. Phones could have larger, foldable displays and more sensors. In addition to phones and tablets, Samsung has brought some of the Galaxy AI features to its wearables, including smartwatches and wireless earbuds. So, we probably won’t need phones with large displays in the future, as accessories can help with a lot of the work.”

We’ve already seen quite a few AI-powered devices like the Humane AI Pin and the Rabbit R1, but none of them have really taken off. It remains to be seen if Samsung can come up with something innovative for this segment.

Don’t know what AI is in the galaxy? Watch the video below explain it in detail.

Samsung has already revealed that it will introduce an improved version of Bixby later this year. It will run on a large language model (LLM) and may be better equipped to understand voice commands and natural language questions. It may be unveiled alongside One UI 7.0 for smartphones and tablets.