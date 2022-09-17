Samsung offers the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal you can find right now

Samsung Make it a habit to offer the best deals on their products directly through their online store. Not long after Amazon slashed the price of its latest foldable smartphone by $200, Samsung came out with one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 The deals you can find now.

With its latest deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the company is offering customers an excellent incentive to purchase the device directly from Samsung.com. It’s great to see that Samsung continues to offer great deals on such an expensive device.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Deal Available from Samsung

Samsung has matched Amazon’s price cut, so you can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from its online store for $200 less than the full price. However, the incentives do not end here. The company is also giving customers a free memory upgrade.

Instead of getting the 256GB model for $1,599, customers will pay the same amount of money but get the 512GB model instead. Ago Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not have a microSD card slotThis free memory upgrade happens to be an excellent incentive.

Samsung is not over yet. The company is also offering customers a free standing cap with the S Pen. Since the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s internal display supports a stylus, this deal provides exceptional value as the S Pen must be purchased separately as the device does not come with one.

Finally, customers can also take advantage of enhanced commerce credit when purchasing directly from Samsung. The company is offering up to $900 in trade-in credit for devices including the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. When all these incentives are taken into account, there’s no need to think about Buy Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung.com.