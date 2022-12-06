Samsung released a security update in December 2022, starting with the Galaxy S20

Since it was Samsung Focus on rolling out the Android 13 updateit has the latest release December 2022 security update by a few days. However, now the company has started rolling out the new security update, starting with the Galaxy S20 series in Europe.

New software update for Galaxy S20And the Galaxy S20 +And the Galaxy S20 Ultra Holds the firmware version G98xBXXSFGVK7. The update is currently available in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The December 2022 security patch includes fixes for 67 security vulnerabilities found in Android smartphones. It also includes fixes for 26 vulnerabilities found in samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Five of these vulnerabilities are classified as critical, while 63 vulnerabilities are classified as “high” priority. Twelve vulnerabilities from the list are marked as “moderate” in Samsung Monthly Security Bulletin.

If you are a Galaxy S20 series user and reside in any of the European countries or regions mentioned above, you can download the new software update by going to settings » system update and eavesdropping Download and install. You can also choose to download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

