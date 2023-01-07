Samsung reveals the launch date of the Galaxy A54 5G, which is coming later this month

After, after Disclosure of the launch date of the Galaxy S23 phone by chanceAnd Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra Earlier today, Samsung revealed Galaxy A54 5G Lunch date. Most likely, the South Korean company will unveil Galaxy A34 5G during the same event.

Samsung India has created a microsite For the upcoming Galaxy A series of smartphones. The webpage states “Amp the amazing 5G technologyTagline also statesGet your hands on the new Galaxy A and experience 5G in a great way on January 18th 12pm,Which means that the company will unveil the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G on January 8, 2023 at 12 PM.

What do you expect from the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G?

It looks very similar to the Galaxy A34 5G Galaxy A33 5G, it only offers a slightly larger Super AMOLED screen (6.5 inches vs. 6.4 inches) with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. it’s a It is rumored to have an Exynos 1280 processorand 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It is expected to have a 48MP OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 13MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could house a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by Exynos 1380 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and 5,100 mAh battery.

Both phones are expected to have an in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, IP67 dust and water resistance rating, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and 25W fast wired charging. Watt.