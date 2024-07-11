Samsung under fire for ‘copying’ Apple products after Galaxy Unpacked event

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — but many tech outlets, YouTubers, and even some Samsung fans seem to think the consumer electronics giant has gone a little too far in imitation this time around.

On Wednesday, Samsung made a big splash. Galaxy Unpacked Event The company unveiled a range of new products including smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds. Samsung also announced a whole new line of health-focused wearables, the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

However, those watching the event via live stream couldn’t help but notice that some of the new products featured looked a bit like Apple products.

Samsung criticized for “copying” Apple

Social media users had other criticisms about the products revealed at this year’s Unpacked event, complaining about the lack of substantial updates in the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example.

However, the common thread in various analyses, whether from consumers, reviewers or journalists, is that Samsung seems to be trying to “clone” Apple products.

“Today was a big day for Samsung.” He said “The Watch Ultra is the most shameless version of an Apple product in a long time, and it’s hideous,” says Quinn Nelson, owner of Snazzy Labs, a tech review channel with over a million subscribers.

“Wait, this just got a whole lot more risqué,” YouTuber X @SnazzyLabs continued. “The Buds3 and Buds3 Pro are exact replicas of AirPods.”

Nelson is referring to Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch and its new Galaxy Buds 3 earbud line. Samsung clearly launched these products to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple’s Airpods line. But for many, the similarities between the two have gone beyond competition and into “copycat” territory.

“copy and paste,” It was published. Apple Hub’s X account, which has nearly a million followers, alongside a photo of Samsung’s new smartwatch and earbuds alongside Apple’s version of the products.

With the image of a Samsung smartwatch and Apple earbuds being combined, it’s hard to deny how much Samsung has borrowed from Apple. Besides looking like it took its product naming scheme from Apple, Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Ultra has a nearly identical watch band.

It’s not just social media users and content creators who are expressing their displeasure. News outlets like The Verge and Business Insider have also criticized Samsung for copying Apple.

“Samsung’s new ‘Ultra’ watch and earbuds are shameless Apple imitations,” reads one newspaper headline. Interested in trading .

The Verge condition “Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds are a blatant AirPod clone in form and function,” he wrote, focusing on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 and criticizing Samsung for its “subtle in-ear design” in favor of more “Airpod-like” stems.

Samsung unveiled more Apple devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The company’s foldable smartphone is in a category of its own, one that Apple has yet to introduce a product for. Unfortunately, Samsung’s new smartwatch and earbuds are so similar that many people are focusing on that at the event.

“It is very disappointing to see Samsung releasing a bunch of Apple clones.” books Apple Insider’s Andrew O’Hara says of the X: “It’s a boring device and a complete failure compared to what Samsung has done before.”

It is difficult to argue with this assessment.