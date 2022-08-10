Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and more

refresh

(Image credit: TheGalox) It’s no secret that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is expected to launch today, but there’s nothing wrong with getting a little teaser image before Unpacked to give you a glimpse at the new wireless earbuds. This comes from MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen (Opens in a new tab) on Twitter. Honestly we love the circular design. And we wish AirPods Pro 2 It will have a similar appearance and shed stems. From Samsung’s new headphones, we’re expecting advanced noise cancellation along with 24-bit audio support but not much is known.

(Image credit: @sondesix on Twitter) Here’s a mild warning from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 suite. According to this tweet from Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab)Samsung’s new flagship foldable phone comes in Beige, Phantom Black, and Space Gray. You will have three storage options: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 maxed out at 512GB, so it’s good to know that power users will be able to get that much storage. But you should be prepared to pay a large premium for that maximum amount. #SamsungUnpacked Pre-order details for the Indonesian market 🇮🇩 Deliveries as of September 1st Galaxy Z Fold4: • + Samsung Care for 1 year (2-yr for pre-registrants) • IDR 1.5 million e-voucher • Available in Beige, Phantom Black and Graygreen • Storage options : 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB pic.twitter.com/261H128WchAugust 8, 2022 see more

(Image credit: Slashleaks) We’re close to launching Unpacked which means it’s time for some last minute leaks. This one comes from Slashleaks (Opens in a new tab)showing two dummy Galaxy Z Flip 4 units, one in graphite and one in rose gold. In addition, Samsung has already stated that as part of its Bespoke program, there will be more than 70 color combinations for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. So you will definitely be able to stand out in a crowd. See also PS5 Transaction Codes 2022: The full list, all the answers, and how to redeem

(Photo credit: Evan Blass) The other device we are sure to see today is the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2. How confident? Well, leaker Evan Blass shared what he claims are new ‘buds’and they definitely look original – so we’re saying we’re pretty sure of that too. We haven’t seen as many leaks about the Buds Pro 2 as there are for Samsung phones or wearables, but we do expect them to have Active Noise Canceling (ANC), slightly longer battery life and 24-bit audio support. We also think there will be three colors, which Mr. Blass offered above.

(Image credit: WinFuture) Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the most exciting new model. We’ve seen quite a few leaks about it, among them the biggest (and most recent) Being one of the German WinFuture websitewhich it claims will come in a 45mm size with a large 1.36-inch 450 x 450 AMOLED display and an ultra-strong chassis, thanks to a sapphire glass on the front and a titanium cover. It’s also likely to have a 590mAh battery – which should give it up to 80 hours of playtime on a single charge. Fabulous!

(Image credit: Future) Samsung has made a big deal on cameras in the past year or two, so we expect that to continue with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Fold needs better camera hardware to help justify its potentially higher price and the Flip needs some work on software and night photography. . Fortunately, Samsung has come a long way recently. We don’t expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to make it to our list of The best camera phonesBut the Korean phone maker may surprise us this year.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) Then there’s the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has plenty of room to grow. First and foremost on our mind (again) is the battery life. in Tom’s guide Battery life test, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Can’t even manage 6 hours, logged in at 5 hours 43 minutes. this is very sad. We expect a bigger battery this year, as well as a more energy efficient battery Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Hopefully, both of these combined will make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a long-lasting device.

(Image credit: Future) Where does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 need to improve? Galaxy Z Fold 3? The first thing that comes to mind is battery life. in our area Dedicated battery life test, Galaxy Z Fold 3 I barely managed 7 hours and 52 seconds. The average for smartphones is 10 hours. Durability remains a concern for foldable devices, so hopefully, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be more durable this time around. We also want to see improved camera hardware; It would be nice if the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were at least at a level similar to Galaxy S22 Ultra. See also Steam Deck specifications changed, with new hard drives installed

(Photo credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles) What about the Galaxy Z Flip 4? There is a leak for that too. Notable specs include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080, a density of 425 pixels per inch, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. These are the same specifications as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but from the images it appears that the bezels around the display may be thinner. The 1.9-inch external display is expected to come again, with a resolution of 512 x 260. For durability, it looks like Gorilla Glass Victus Plus will be used on the cover panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s battery is set to be a 3,700mAh cell (up from 3,300mAh on the Flip 3).

(Image credit: Amazon Netherlands) So what do we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Well, thanks to a lot of last minute leaks, quite a lot. We fully expect the foldable device to use the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor (let’s say it’s five times faster) and we’ve heard of a new 50MP main camera. But the Amazon leaked list It gave us some measurements, 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm (or 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.62 in) when folded (130.1 mm or 5.1 in when unfolded). The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 6.2-inch front screen is listed, the same as last year’s, but the aspect ratio is 23.1:9 (slightly larger than the Z Fold 3) and the main 7.6-inch screen is 21.6:18. It’s said. Both tablets have a refresh rate of 120Hz.