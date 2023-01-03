Samsung unveils Flex Hybrid OLED screen that can be folded and slid

Samsung is the leading mobile phone OLED Showcasing his latest innovations: Flex Hybrid OLED. It’s an OLED panel designed for future devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops that can fold and slide. This panel can be folded on one side and expanded (by sliding) on ​​the other, turning the compact device into a larger device.

10.5-inch Flex Hybrid OLED display samsung screen It has an aspect ratio of 4:3, and can be opened on one side to transform into a 12.4-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10. When fully open, it can be a great display for watching videos, with grainy blacks, nearly perfect viewing angles, and high brightness. Samsung will show this OLED panel at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA.

Samsung Display will also feature two more OLED panels that can be opened. The Flex Slidable Solo is a 14-inch OLED panel that converts to a 17.3-inch display when unfolded on one side. Flex Slidable Duet is an OLED panel that stretches from two sides to convert a 14-inch screen into a 17.3-inch screen. These boards were teased in September 2022 at Intel Innovation 2022. Now, they’re making their public debut at CES 2023.

These new OLED panels will make it possible to create advanced compact devices that can still pack large screens, turning mobile devices into professional-grade devices when needed. We don’t expect devices using these screens to launch anytime soon. Samsung MX (Samsung’s mobile arm) is It is rumored that a tablet that folds twice is being developed.