August 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones, seeks to maintain leadership in the growing market

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones, seeks to maintain leadership in the growing market

Len Houle August 11, 2022 2 min read

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) It unveiled its latest foldable smartphone on Wednesday, keeping prices at the same level as last year in a bid to cement its leadership in an expanding niche market.

The smartphone maker has priced the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip4 at $999.99, and the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold4 with a 7.6-inch main screen to start at $1799.99 in the US, the same launch prices as last year’s models.

“We have successfully transformed this category from a radical venture into a flagship device family enjoyed by millions around the world,” said TM Roh, Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics and Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, as well as the latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, will be generally available from August 26 in select locations such as the US, parts of Europe and South Korea.

Counterpoint Research expects global shipments of foldable smartphones to grow to 16 million units this year, just 1.2% of the 1.36 billion smartphone shipments expected, but a jump from 9 million foldable smartphones shipped last year.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone from Samsung Electronics appears in this undated publication provided by Samsung Electronics. Samsung Electronics / Handout via REUTERS

Although the overall smartphone market is shrinking this year as consumers spend less, foldable smartphones are likely to fare better, with the quirky form factor, large screens and portability attracting interest, analysts said.

See also  Apple will let your subscription apps charge you more without you asking

Samsung captured 62% of the market share in foldable smartphones in the first half of 2022, followed by Huawei with 16% and Oppo with 3%. Counterpoint expects Samsung’s share in the second half to be around 80% after new releases.

Samsung said it aims for sales of foldable phones to outpace sales of its previous flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note, in the second half. Read more

“Foldable devices have helped Samsung differentiate itself… Apple will be Samsung’s main competitor in the future, and we expect Apple to launch a foldable device in 2024 or 2025,” said Counterpoint Senior Analyst Jene Park.

Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use popular apps like Instagram and Microsoft (MSFT.O) prospects.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Prepared by Joyce Lee. Editing by Jerry Doyle

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Half-Life 2 can be played in VR Mod, beta released September 2022

August 11, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Paul Newman’s R30 horizon was the brightest of them all

August 10, 2022 Len Houle
6 min read

Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and more

August 10, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Brazilian police say a Brazilian woman cheated a mother out of more than $100 million into art

August 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Last Super Moon of 2022 Rises on August 11: Watch it live online

August 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Serena Williams begins her farewell tour as she loses at the Canadian Open

August 11, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones, seeks to maintain leadership in the growing market

August 11, 2022 Len Houle