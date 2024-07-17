The Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched last week to middling reception, but Samsung may have a better version in the pipeline, but the “Ultra” and/or “Slim” model may end up limited to just two countries.

Over the past few months, there has been a mysterious release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It’s not been specified exactly what the device will be, but we’ve heard everything from an “Ultra” to a “Slim” version. Both are said to feature larger displays and slimmer designs, while some have speculated that the “Ultra” version will also offer camera upgrades.

Whatever the device actually is, the big question is whether or not it will actually be manufactured.

There have been conflicting reports on this, but now we have a new report on the matter. Max Jambor, a reliable source for upcoming Samsung releases, says in Report for Everything-PC Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Q6A in October — the same time the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 and an early version of the XR — which is in line with previous rumors.

But it won’t be sold everywhere. As we’ve hinted in the past, it looks like this new model is set to launch in South Korea and China only.

The reasoning here is still unclear, but we’d bet that a large part of the constrained sales channels are tied to the cost of the device, and where Samsung competes. In the US and other international markets, Samsung enjoys little to no major competition. But in China, Samsung is feeling the pressure from brands like Honor, Oppo, and Huawei that are quickly outpacing the Galaxy Z Fold’s design and capabilities.

Whatever the case, we’ll have to wait a few more months to see what Samsung has to offer. truly Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now available for pre-order.

