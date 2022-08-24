Samsung’s new gaming monitors include easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and more

Samsung is introducing four new gaming monitors at Gamescom today, and they’re the first Odyssey models with the Samsung Gaming Hub built in. This game center provides quick and easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming services.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B Both are primarily designed for PC gaming, with the G70B available in both 27- and 32-inch flat-panel IPS options with 4K support at 144Hz and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response times. The G65B is a curved monitor (1000R) with the same 1ms GtG response times, available in 27 and 32-inch sizes with 1440p support at 240Hz. Samsung hasn’t said if the G65B is IPS, VA, or TN, but given its history with curved panels of these sizes, it’s likely VA.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is built right into all four of these models for quick access to game streaming services, but there’s also a new Game Bar that lets PC gamers view game settings and easily adjust response times, screen ratios, and game modes.

You can even use these monitors without a computer, thanks to Samsung’s Smart Platform integration. Samsung allows G70B and G65B owners to connect wirelessly to PCs or Macs, mirror an iPhone or iPad screen with Apple AirPlay 2, or even use Samsung DeX – one of the The closest thing we have to using our phones as computers. Netflix and Amazon Prime apps can also be played directly on screens if you just want to stop playing or working.

Samsung hasn’t released the full specifications, release dates, or pricing for the Odyssey G70B and G65B yet. Samsung says these new models “will be available globally starting in the fourth quarter.”