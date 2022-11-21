SAMURAI MAIDEN – 10-minute gameplay trailer

D3 publisher and developer the shadow released a new 10-minute game trailer for Maiden samurai.

Here’s an overview of the game, via D3 Publisher:

Under the stunning cherry trees in Japan, a young woman becomes… a samurai?? Experience the fast-paced action of the Sengoku period as this everyday girl slays demons and makes her way through the chaos!

A temple is burning. Swirls of black smoke rose high into the sky. The angry shouts of the soldiers could be heard everywhere. A bearded old man stood in front of him … Hey, is that Nobunaga Oda?!

A young woman from the 21st century with sharp swordsmanship finds herself in Honnoji during the Sengoku period! Together with three newfound ninja friends, race through the netherworld beneath Honnoji, encountering angry corpses at every turn! Nothing can stop this all-female power team, as the young woman-turned-samurai slays enemies while ninjas finish them off with ferocious Benjutsu!

And when the going gets tough, activate the Faithful Heart Technique to get samurai and ninja lock lips to enhance their abilities! There are so many exhilarating epic battles for you to fight! Slay the demon lord of the Sengoku period and form eternal bonds with your ninja friends!

Here comes a brand new female-led sword fighting game!