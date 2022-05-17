Sasha Banks and Naomi leave WWE Raw Mid-Show

WWE unexpectedly changed the main event of Monday Night Raw after superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi left the ring ahead of their planned participation in tonight’s final match.

PWInsider first reported News of Banks and Naomi, the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, went out of tap on Monday in Norfolk, Virginia after feuding with their roles in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next contender for Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Beller. in the current situation It was acquired by Shawn Ross Sapp from FightfulWWE noted that the pair left their title belts behind before leaving, and emphasized that their exit was not part of an angle.

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed that they would be participating in tonight’s main event on Monday Night Raw,” the statement began. During the broadcast, they walked into the office of WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis with their bags in hand, put their Tag Team Championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren’t respected enough as team champions. And although they had eight hours to train and build their match They claimed that they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents despite having had matches with these individuals in the past without any consequences.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live television show, and its characters are expected to fulfill the requirements of their contract. We regret that we are unable to deliver the main event tonight, as announced.”

WWE chose to cancel the six-pack challenge in favor of a one-on-one contender’s match between Becky Lynch and Asuka, which the Japanese superstar won.

According to the New York Post,Banks has reportedly passed on her issues with the creative team to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who has passed on making any changes. The former women’s champion reportedly has had ongoing issues with the company, previously unfollowed McMahon and several other WWE superstar accounts in 2019.

Banks and Naomi have not issued a statement on the matter at this time. The duo previously collaborated in 2015-16, and most recently claimed the tag titles at WrestleMania 38 in April after reuniting in February.

