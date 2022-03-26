March 26, 2022

Satellite images show that the Russian landing ship was destroyed by Ukrainian forces while trying to transport military supplies to Mariupol

Frank Tomlinson March 26, 2022 2 min read

Satellite image © 2022 Maxar Technologies.

  • New aerial photos from the Maksar show a Russian landing ship destroyed by Ukrainian forces on March 24.

  • The Pentagon claimed the ship was being used by the Russian military to bring supplies to the besieged Mariupol.

  • On Thursday, the Ukrainian military confirmed the destruction of the warship.

New satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show a Russian amphibious landing ship burning and sinking in the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine on Friday.

The Russian ship is an Alligator-class landing craft that was bombed by Ukrainian forces on March 24.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the ship was unloading supplies for Russian forces who are currently besieging the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. According to the New York Times.

“The destroyed ship in Berdyansk can carry up to 20 tanks, 45 armored personnel carriers and 400 paratroopers,” Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar said Thursday. This is a huge target that our army has hit.”

The first image shows fire and smoke rising from the partially submerged ship.

Satellite images show a Russian amphibious warship in flames in the port of Berdyansk after being hit by Ukrainian forces in Match 24.

Satellite imagery taken on March 25 shows a Russian amphibious warship in flames in the port of Berdyansk after being struck by Ukrainian forces in Match 24.Satellite Image © 2022 Maxar Technologies

In the second photo, the better point also shows a burning storage tank with white smoke coming out of it in the port.

Satellite images show a Russian amphibious warship in flames in the port of Berdyansk (bottom) after being struck by Ukrainian forces in Match 24.

Satellite imagery taken on March 25 shows a Russian amphibious warship ablaze (bottom) in the port of Berdyansk after it was bombed by Ukrainian forces in Match 24. At the top left, a storage unit in the port caught fire.Satellite Image © 2022 Maxar Technologies

On February 24, Russia launched a military attack on neighboring Ukraine.

See also  Ukraine: Shelling raises fears of an intensification of conflict in Ukraine

Since early March, there has been heavy fighting in Mariupol, a strategic city that would connect Russian-controlled Crimea with Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces bombed the theater More than a thousand Ukrainians were seeking refuge in the city, killing 300 people according to local officials. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped with little food or water.

Read the original article on interested in trade

