Satisfaction celebrations kick off throughout Renfrew County for Pembroke Satisfaction Week, June 22-29

People throughout Renfrew County are signing up for with Pembroke Pride to celebrate Satisfaction Week, June 22-29, with flag raisings, virtual functions and a drive-in film evening.

“Our celebrations will be a little bit diverse this year, but across the Valley people today will see plenty of Pleasure rainbows and they’ll be able to consider component in entertaining and useful occasions on-line,” mentioned Jamie Hawes, director of Pembroke Pride. “We’re thrilled to widen the circle this calendar year and welcome two new Delight organizations, Renfrew Delight and Arnprior Pride.”

Satisfaction Week events variety from a exclusive screening of Rocky Horror Picture Present at the Skylight Travel-in, to an Animal Crossing occasion, to Delight rock painting on Zoom. Persons can also show up at Zoom workshops to find out what it usually means to be Two-Spirit, and how to be an ally to the LGBTQ2S neighborhood.

All the gatherings are posted on www.PembrokePride.com and Pembroke Pride’s Facebook website page and Instagram. Gatherings in Arnprior and Renfrew are posted on the Facebook webpages for people teams.

Delight 7 days kicks off with flag raisings in many municipalities. People today are encouraged to watch from property, as all flag raisings will be dwell-streamed or recorded and posted on Facebook.

The flag elevating requires location at the Deep River town hall nowadays at 4:45 p.m. with a amount of flag raisings occurring on Monday, June 22 – Algonquin Faculty Pembroke Campus 9 a.m. (a flag will also enjoy at Pembroke town hall), Renfrew town hall and McNab/Braeside city hall 10 a.m., Arnprior town corridor 12 p.m. and Laurentian Hills city hall 1 p.m.

“Raising the Pleasure flag sends an essential message to LGBTQ2S persons, as perfectly as their loved ones associates, colleagues and pals,” mentioned Jill Holroyd, leader of Pflag Canada’s Renfrew County Chapter. “It suggests we’re a harmless and welcoming area. It’s a symbol of hope for those people who are bullied, harassed, and even rejected by their individual families, just for being who they are.”

Pflag Canada delivers peer help and information for LGBTQ2S youth and older people, as nicely as family customers, and not long ago launched a committed Chapter in Arnprior, in addition to the Renfrew County chapter.

Pembroke Satisfaction 7 days is sponsored by United Steelworkers Locals 1568 and 4096, and Ontario Secondary University Teachers’ Federation District 28, with additional support from Skylight Travel-in, Algonquin College or university Pembroke Campus, Prairie and Luna, Pembroke Enterprise Advancement Space and Family and Children’s Expert services of Renfrew County.