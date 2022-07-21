July 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Saudi Arabia: Video of Israeli journalist wandering Mecca sparks controversy

Rusty Knowles July 21, 2022 2 min read

He said he wanted to show the importance of the site in the Muslim religion. An Israeli journalist has sparked controversy after posting a video of himself strolling in Saudi Arabia. Mecca is the first holy place of IslamForbidden to non-Muslims.

A video by journalist Gil Damari, who works for Israel’s Channel 13, sparked a backlash on social media in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, two days after it was posted on Twitter. On Tuesday, the journalist apologized for his crime.

In his 10-minute video, the Israeli journalist is seen visiting Mount Arafat, an essential and holiest site in the Mecca pilgrimage.

He himself admits that what he’s doing is forbidden, pointing out that the place he’s in is “forbidden to non-Muslims,” ​​adding, “I’m the first Israeli journalist to take a video here and a video in Hebrew.

“Showing the Beauty of Islam”

Responding to protests on social media, Gill Damari explained that “his goal is to show the importance of this.” Makkah And the beauty of Islam. He reasons that the video “allowed many people to see for the first time a place that is very important to our Muslim brothers and sisters.” But his explanations did not quell the anger in the media and social media.

See also  The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post - Brexit free trade agreement

The hashtag “Jew in the Holy Mosque” was created on Twitter, where one user called on the Saudi authorities to “not insult the Muslim nation (…) by allowing Jews to desecrate the city of the Messenger of God”.

Riyadh never joined the Abraham Accords negotiated by Washington in 2020, which allowed Israel to normalize its relations with Saudi Arabia’s neighbors Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, two Gulf states.

Shame on you”

Many Israeli journalists holding foreign passports were able to travel to Saudi Arabia before and during the trip. US President Joe Biden visited the region last week.

Gil Damari’s video, like some of his Israeli counterparts, was condemned as a “disgrace” by Twitter accounts promoting diplomatic normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“There are things to be said: What Gil Damari did is a disgrace to journalism,” Yoav Limor, another Israeli journalist who recently visited the kingdom, wrote on Twitter. Saudi officials did not respond to inquiries by AFP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Brussels wants to cut EU gas consumption by 15% to eliminate Russia – 07/20/2022 at 19:41

July 20, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Ukrainians sell artistic nude photos to encourage donations

July 20, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested along with other lawmakers during an abortion rights protest in Washington.

July 20, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Dave Chappelle’s Minneapolis show canceled amid transphobic comments – Deadline

July 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

James Webb Space Telescope Damage: How Did It Happen?

July 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NBA fines Warriors co-owner Joe Lacobe $500,000 after calling luxury tax system ‘unfair’

July 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Square Enix launches its first NFT project

July 21, 2022 Len Houle