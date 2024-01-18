Save $236 on Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel models starting at $463 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering one of the first opportunities to save on a device Apple Watch Series 9 is made of stainless steel. The most premium 41mm GPS + Cellular wearable Sell ​​now for $462.83 shipped. This is down from its regular price of $699 and marks a new all-time low at a discount of $236. It's the first sale since the beginning of November, and remains one of the first of any kind since it launched last fall. If one of Apple's standard aluminum cases isn't going to do the trick, you can at least move up to the sleeker stainless steel model without paying anywhere near full price. Go check Our coverage from 9to5Mac Find out what's new this time, then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 It comes with much of the same design as previous models – just with a few improvements. It will still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but it now has a 3,000 nit display that can go down to 1 nit. There's a new pressure detection feature for one-handed interactions with your wearables that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a design that's Apple's first carbon-neutral release.

If none of the bands included in today's Apple Watch sale are quite the style you're looking for, you can also shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options available for any style or budget, there's a variety of coordinating leather bands, metal bands, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

The aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Band is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple's commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. It is now your essential companion for a healthier, more powerful life. The S9 chip enables an ultra-bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

