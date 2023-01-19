Schedule the divisional round and aftermath, round kick-off times, watch live streams and more

Duck Prescott And the Cowboys will be looking to continue their success from the wild card round when they compete for the 49ers Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

the 2023 NFL Playoffs slave-woman. Six teams saw their dreams shattered over the weekend. Now, the remaining eight franchises need two more wins to get to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s the 2023 NFL Playoffs, featuring kickoff times and schedule for every AFC and NFC game leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs bracket

Here are the eight teams remaining in the playoffs after the weekend.

Here are the eight teams still in the NFL playoffs. (Photo by Amber Matsumoto of Yahoo Sports)

Image of the playoffs and seeds

The top four seeds remain in the AFC yet Baltimore CrowsAnd Los Angeles Chargers And Miami Dolphin They were eliminated in the wild card round.

• No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs

• Number 2: Buffalo bills

• Number 3: Cincinnati Bengals

• No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC match photos and seeding

The top seed remains in the NFC, however Minnesota Vikings And Tampa Bay Buccaneers They were upset on the wild tour.

• No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles

• Number 2: San Francisco 49ers

• no 5: Dallas Cowboys

• No. 6: New York Giants

2023 NFL schedule, dates and kickoff times

NFL divisional round schedule

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday 21st January

(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday 21st January

time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

betMGM Line: Eagles -7.5

Previous meetings this season: Eagles 48, Giants 22 (Dec. 11 in NYG), Eagles 22, Giants 16 (Jan. 8 in PHI)

(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday 22nd January

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers

Sunday 22nd January

Story continues

NFL conference schedule

The NFL has not yet announced details regarding the conference championships. Both matches are scheduled for January 29.

NFC Conference Championship: Sunday 29 January

AFC Conference Championship: Sunday 29 January

Super Bowl LVII schedule

Super Bowl LVII It will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

Kevin Burkhardt will call play-by-play, former NFL quarterback Greg Olsen will provide color commentary, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be sideline reporters for the contest.