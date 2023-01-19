Schedule the divisional round and aftermath, round kick-off times, watch live streams and more

the 2023 NFL Playoffs slave-woman. Six teams saw their dreams shattered over the weekend. Now, the remaining eight franchises need two more wins to get to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s the 2023 NFL Playoffs, featuring kickoff times and schedule for every AFC and NFC game leading up to Super Bowl LVII.
2023 NFL Playoffs bracket
Here are the eight teams remaining in the playoffs after the weekend.
Image of the playoffs and seeds
The top four seeds remain in the AFC yet Baltimore CrowsAnd Los Angeles Chargers And Miami Dolphin They were eliminated in the wild card round.
• No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
• Number 2: Buffalo bills
• Number 3: Cincinnati Bengals
• No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars
NFC match photos and seeding
The top seed remains in the NFC, however Minnesota Vikings And Tampa Bay Buccaneers They were upset on the wild tour.
• No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles
• Number 2: San Francisco 49ers
• no 5: Dallas Cowboys
• No. 6: New York Giants
2023 NFL schedule, dates and kickoff times
NFL divisional round schedule
(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday 21st January
(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles
Saturday 21st January
-
time: 8:15 p.m. ET
-
TV channel: Fox
-
betMGM Line: Eagles -7.5
-
Previous meetings this season: Eagles 48, Giants 22 (Dec. 11 in NYG), Eagles 22, Giants 16 (Jan. 8 in PHI)
(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday 22nd January
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers
Sunday 22nd January
NFL conference schedule
The NFL has not yet announced details regarding the conference championships. Both matches are scheduled for January 29.
-
NFC Conference Championship: Sunday 29 January
-
AFC Conference Championship: Sunday 29 January
Super Bowl LVII schedule
Super Bowl LVII It will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV.
Kevin Burkhardt will call play-by-play, former NFL quarterback Greg Olsen will provide color commentary, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be sideline reporters for the contest.
