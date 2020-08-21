Schnuck Marketplaces lets rewards prospects pick e-receipts

In yet another coronavirus basic safety measure, Schnuck Marketplaces has begun issuing digital receipts to Schnucks Rewards plan customers to lower call at checkout.

The St. Louis-dependent grocer reported yesterday that Schnucks Rewards associates can have their receipt emailed to them or obtain it at any time in the Schnucks Rewards mobile app.

“Our shoppers and teammates continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chace MacMullan, director of electronic experience at Schnucks, explained in a statement. “As with the quite a few other precautions customers see at our shops, e-receipts are a further alternative we would request them to look at to reduce touchpoints for clients and teammates.”

To use the e-receipt option, Schnucks Benefits customers open the program’s application and click on “More” and “My Account” then go into the “Settings” menu and choose the “Schnucks Benefits Application Only” or “Schnucks Benefits App and Email” receipt desire. Customers can revert to “Paper Receipts” at any time by reselecting that alternative in the Configurations menu.

Plexiglass home windows at all checkouts are an additional way Schnucks has promoted COVID-19 safety. (Photograph courtesy of Schnucks)

The Schnucks Benefits app can be downloaded from the Apple App Retail store or Google Play. People who never have a smartphone can pay a visit to Schnucks.com/rewards and use their cellular phone number to make an account and then use the alternative to choose receipts.

Earlier this thirty day period, Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck posted a concept to buyers to thank them for their COVID-19 basic safety endeavours, these kinds of as carrying confront coverings and practising social distancing in outlets, observing reserved searching time for seniors, and using contactless Schnucks Provides delivery and curbside online grocery options if they experience sick.

“There are so lots of matters we are doing in a different way, and I want you to know that Schnucks is operating about the clock to offer you with a clean, risk-free shopping encounter,” Schnuck explained in the information. “While there have been plenty of variations at Schnucks, and in our planet as a whole, with each other we can mature from these experiences, control how we deal with long run worries, and establish a much better tomorrow for all.”

Total, Schnuck Markets operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

