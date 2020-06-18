Schnuck Markets’ EatWell to make debut upcoming 7 days

Schnuck Markets designs to open its first EatWell specialty retail outlet on June 24 in Columbia, Mo.

The new retail thought — dubbed EatWell, A Natural Food items Store by Schnucks — targets customers who prioritize wellbeing and wellness, natural meals and the “occasional splurge,” St. Louis-dependent Schnucks explained.

Situated at 111 South Providence Rd. in Columbia, the EatWell retail store will occupy the web site of a 42,000-sq.-foot former Lucky’s Sector grocery store. Schnucks obtained the leased store in late March as element of an auction of bankrupt Lucky’s property .

Schnucks reported the retailer has undergone an extensive remodel for the conversion to the EatWell idea, and a ribbon-chopping ceremony is remaining prepared to mark the start of the new retailer format.

“I’m psyched for our shoppers to uncover all that we have in retail outlet for them at EatWell, including organic and natural develop, a pure residing area, freshly squeezed juices, as well as clean up-label indulgences,” Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck stated in a statement. “EatWell will also have unique characteristics this sort of as full-provider sushi and ramen bars open for lunch and supper.”

EatWell, much too, will carry grass-fed beef, sustainable seafood and deli meat that’s refreshing-roasted in the retailer. Also to enhance the searching experience, buyers perusing the retail outlet will be in a position to drink a community draft beer, root beer, kombucha, glass of wine or beverage whipped up by the on-internet site barista, Schnucks stated.

The EatWell location will utilize about 80 staff, most of whom are from the former Lucky’s retail outlet, according to Schnucks. Retail store hrs will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. In line with COVID-19 basic safety actions, consumers will be reminded to observe social distancing and urged to don deal with coverings. The initially searching hour of every Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., will be reserved for seniors and people at larger risk for coronavirus thanks to fundamental wellbeing conditions.

With EatWell, Schnucks will have two merchants in Columbia. The business said the Schnucks grocery store at 1400 Discussion board Blvd. will continue on to deliver conventional grocery offerings as well as Schnucks-special signature goods. General, the retailer at present has 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.