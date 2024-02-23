Schumer leads Democratic delegation to Ukraine amid crisis over military aid

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and four other Democratic senators traveled on Friday to Ukraine, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky amid a standoff in Washington over billions of dollars in military aid to the war-torn country.

The visit to Lviv comes on the eve of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and on the same day that President Joe Biden announced the imposition of more than 500 new sanctions on Russia due to its bloody war and the killing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian incident. prison.

“Your coming here is a very strong message from the United States, and from your people, the people of America, great support,” Zelensky told senators. The video was posted on X. “I know that America stands for the truth and that we share common values… You are helping us save democracy – not just in Ukraine, of course – the fight for democracy and freedom in the world.”

Addressing the impasse in Congress, Zelensky said: “We declare that we are still together.”

In response to Zelensky, Schumer, who was wearing a light blue sport coat and yellow tie, Ukraine's national colors, said: “We are here because we have to be here. This is not just a nice thing to do. We are obligated to come.” . Must come.”

Schumer, whose ancestors lived in what is now Ukraine, pointed to the foreign aid package approved by the Senate, but said, “Unfortunately, the House has not made up its mind yet. One of the main reasons we're here is to help them make up their mind.”

“We want to tell them what we saw, and we want to show them,” Schumer continued. “We have heard from many that if you don't get aid you will lose the war. But if you get aid you will win the war.”

Earlier, senators joined US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustam Omerov at a Lviv cemetery, where they laid bouquets of red flowers in celebration. “To honor the brave heroes of Ukraine who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation’s freedom,” Brink said Written on X.

For months, Zelensky has warned the United States and other allies that his army would run out of weapons. He said that without an infusion of emergency aid, Russia would try to gain the upper hand.

Last week, Ukraine withdrew from the city of Avdiivka, a major battleground on the war front.

But US aid to Ukraine has been stalled in Congress since late last year. On February 13, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan; The lopsided vote was 70-29. But House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., refused to bring the Senate package to the Senate floor, saying Congress needs to protect the southern border and enact tough new border policies before providing Ukraine with more aid.

Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators reached an agreement on tougher asylum and border policies — an agreement that was endorsed by Senate leaders in both parties. But Republicans quickly abandoned the agreement after former President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress criticized it for not going further.

In a statement issued Friday, Schumer outlined four goals for the visit: to show the Ukrainian people that America supports them and will fight to get help; Show that the United States is not abandoning NATO and its European allies; To find out what weapons Ukraine needs and what advantages Russia will gain if the weapons are not delivered; Recognizing that “there would be severe political, diplomatic, economic, and military consequences that would cause great harm to the American people” if the United States abandoned its allies.

“When we return to Washington, we will make clear to Speaker Johnson — and others in Congress who are blocking military and economic support — exactly what is at stake here in Ukraine and the rest of Europe and the free world,” Schumer said. Statement.

“We will continue to work to ensure Congress acts, does the right thing, and delivers help to our friends and allies.”

The four Democrats joining Schumer's congressional delegation in Lviv are Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a member of the Reed Committee; Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, a member of the Intelligence Committee; and Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emerging Threats.

In December, Zelensky traveled to Washington, where he appealed directly to Johnson, Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders for more help.

“President Zelensky's message was straightforward: Ukraine will win the war against Russia if more aid is approved,” Schumer said, speaking from New York. But his message to the contrary was also true: If more aid is not approved, Putin will “He will win.” December 12 meeting. He added: “The power of Ukraine, the West and the United States as a reliable ally is all at stake now.”