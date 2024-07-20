Scientists Finally Discover How Greenland Sharks Can Live to Be 500 Years Old

Experts believe they have finally discovered the secret behind Greenland sharks’ ability to live so long.

Green Land Sharks They can live up to 500 years, and it is hoped that their longevity will continue. Holds the key to anti-aging in humans .

Theories about their longevity have been linked to their extremely cold environment, living in Arctic and North Atlantic waters at depths of up to 8,684 feet (2,647 meters), and their low mobility.

But now studies on this species suggest it may be entirely down to its constant metabolic activity.

New research has been presented in Society for Experimental Biology Conference He suggested that unlike other animals, the Greenland shark’s metabolic rate does not appear to change over time regardless of age.

Lead author Iwan Campbellson, a PhD student at the University of Manchester, explained to Life Sciences : “This is important to us because it shows that sharks do not show traditional signs of aging.”

BBC

Metabolism refers to the chemical process by which enzymes break down nutrients into energy and use that energy to repair the body. In most animals, metabolic rate slows as we age, resulting in decreased cell turnover, decreased energy production, and slower repair.

As part of the study, muscle tissue was taken from 23 Greenland sharks. They were caught off the southern coast of Disko Island in central Greenland, and ranged in age from 60 to 200 years, based on their body length.

The researchers then measured the activity of five enzymes in the tissues to determine each shark’s metabolic rates, and were surprised to find that there was no difference across ages.

“In most animals, you would expect to see some enzymes decline in activity over time as they deteriorate and become less efficient,” Campbellson explained.

But for Greenland sharks, their stable metabolic rate seems to mean they don’t deteriorate in the same way as other animals, allowing them to enjoy amazing longevity.

subscription Get our free weekly newsletter indy100

How to join indy100 free channel on WhatsApp

Have your say on our democratic news. Click the vote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article up the indy100 rankings.