March 17, 2023

Scientists have discovered evidence of a “modern” glacier on Mars

Cheryl Riley March 17, 2023 4 min read

Remains of a recent glacier have been found near the Martian equator, indicating that ice may still be present at shallow depths in the region. If this discovery is confirmed, it could have major implications for future human exploration on the Red Planet.

Using data from the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) at NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), researchers from the SETI Institute and the Mars Institute have discovered light-colored deposits (LTDs) on the surface of Mars. Consisting of light-colored sulfate salts, fault fields, and moraine bands, these features are signs of a “glacier”.

