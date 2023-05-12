Scientists have revealed a more diverse human genome

More than 20 years after scientists first released a draft of the human genome sequence, the long-awaited book of life has been rewritten.

A more accurate and comprehensive version of the genetic code was published Wednesday, marking a major step toward a deeper understanding of human biology and personalized medicine for people from a wide range of racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Unlike the previous reference — which was based largely on the DNA of a mixed-race man from Buffalo, with input from a few dozen other individuals, mostly of European descent — the new “pangenome” includes near-complete genetic sequences from 47 men and women from Diverse ancestry, including African American, Caribbean, East Asian, West African, and South American.

The regenerated genome map is a crucial tool for scientists and clinicians hoping to identify genetic variations associated with disease. It also promises to provide treatments that can benefit all people, regardless of race, ethnicity or ethnicity, the researchers said.