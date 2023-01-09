January 9, 2023

Sean McVay on his future: We’ll deal with those things later

At this point, it’s clear from multiple reports that Sean McVay is seriously considering walking away from coaching the Rams.

The club finished the season 5-12 with a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday – the worst record of McVay’s six-year tenure with the franchise.

TV deals are tempting, McVay said Friday, but at the same time, he’s been focusing on his shows current work.

He reiterated that after Sunday’s loss when asked directly if he would coach the Rams in 2023.

I don’t think about that nowMcVeigh said at his press conference. “Nothing has changed from where we left off Friday. … I’m here now and we’ll deal with these things later.”

McVay was asked to follow up on what made him unsure and said he would only answer questions about the game and not about himself.

But, McVay also said that he didn’t think of anything “last” during the bout and indicated he had no timeline for making a decision.

In six years under McVay, the Rams have gone 60-38, winning Super Bowl L last season. McVay has a 7-3 postseason record with Los Angeles winning three NFC West titles and a conference championship since being hired in 2017.



