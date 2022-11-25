Season 8 semi-final recap of The Masked Singer: Blizzard Unveiled

brake alert: Don’t read in advance if you haven’t watched Season 8, Episode 10, of “The Masked Singer“The Semi-Final Battle,” which aired November 24 on Fox.

Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for the semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby-making skills, with a chyron suggesting he sits at the baby table).

The Thanksgiving-themed episode featured the comedian Nikki Glaser Unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists – Harp and Lambs – for the finale next week.

Glaser was revealed after his confrontation with Harp and Lambs in a three-way battle royal (in which the three took turns singing “Since U Gone,” by Kelly Clarkson).

For Snowstorm, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg took on Nikki Glaser. Robin Thicke thought it was Whitney Cummings. Nicole Scherzinger chose Eliza Schlesener. Guess Ken Jeong Kristen Wiig.

Nikki Glaser as Snowstorm joins Ray Parker, Jr. , as Sir Bugaboo, Linda Blair as Scarecrow, Chris Jericho as Bride, Adam Corolla as Avocado, George Foreman as Venus Flytrap, George Clinton as Gopher, Joey Lawrence as Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake, Kat Graham as Robogirl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Mace, Diamond John as Fortune Teller, Barry Williams / Christopher Knight / Mike Lookinland as Mummies, Montel Jordan as Tiger, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, and William Shatner as Knight are also revealed as The Masked Singer’s celebrities in Season 8.

This season, “The Masked Singer” has adopted a new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This means that three or four costumed celebrities perform each week, but only one moves on to compete against two or three others the following week.

This led to the semi-finals, with Harp surviving round one and being the first to reach the semi-finals, while Lambs won round two and also joined the semi-finals, with Snowstorm winning round three.

Season 8 of “The Masked Singer” featured costumes including “The Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” and “Mummies.” Themed episodes included “Vegas Night”, “Comedy Roast”, “Hall of Fame”, “Muppets Night”, “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night”, “TV Themes”, “90s Night”, “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night”. Guests this season included Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Daniel Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew . curry.

The contestants in Season 8 “boast 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy Awards, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” according to Fox.

Here were the contestants and their performance on the ninth night:

Blizzard, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Blizzard (Nikki Glaser)

Song: “Thinking of You”, by Katy Perry

previous songs: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, “Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max

idea: “zigzag”. (Bob Saget) “The Squiggly Monster was a dear friend of mine and he is no longer with us, and it is strange that I am crying in that voice. But he was the reason I did this show because his experience was so rewarding and I am so glad he was able to get it before he died. It was my performance from Yes, whether he wants to or not.

Audio commentary package: “Since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamed of being a pop star. When I was in high school, I used to take voice lessons. One day in high school, my mom said she got a call from my teacher saying ‘I’m sorry, but your daughter doesn’t Own it.” That was the day my dream died. That’s why I’m thankful I’m still on this show. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to express myself in a way I never thought I’d be able to express artistically. I hope to make it to Finals next week and I can continue to inspire any adult kid who doesn’t think they have it. Because I promise you, you have it. You just have to reveal it. If my voice teacher is watching, don’t change the channel. Because one day being proven wrong has kept me going all these years. This You, dream killer!”

panel guesses: Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Kristen Wiig

Previous painting guesses: Erica Jane, Countess Luan, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Kathryn Hahn, Heather Graham, Zooey Deschanel, Eliza Schlesinger, Aubrey Plaza, Whitney Cummings

Runaway, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Ukulele (moving to next weekend)

Song: “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

Previous songs: “Perfect” by Pink; “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston; “Thank You for Being a Friend” (“The Golden Girls” song)

idea: Oprah Winfrey “When I first met Oprah, I brought my mom with me and I was going to introduce her, but before I did, she said hi and I already knew her name. You know you’ve had success when Oprah knows your name and your mom’s name.”

Audio commentary package: “I’m really excited about getting to the semi-finals and I really want to win. I’m so grateful to be here because I’ve always been a fan of the show. My family and friends always watch it, and it was very hard not to say anything. Now my sisters don’t know, my dad doesn’t know, my friends don’t know.” Oh man he doesn’t know He thinks I’m making a movie My mom is the only person I’ve told him Me and my mom are so alike She was a singer just like me She’s like my rock If I had a group of people who believed in me the way my mom believes I know it I can fly so far. That woman thinks I can do anything. I want to earn this for her. Thank you, Mom, for being a great example in my life and being my best friend.”

panel guesses: Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Amber Riley

Previous painting guesses: Amber RileyAnd the AshantiAnd the Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Ariana DeBose

The Lambs, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Lambs (moving to next weekend)

Song: “Need You Now” by Lady A

previous songs: “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry; Ironic by Alanis Morissette

idea: “Reunion.” “For a long time, I didn’t think we’d ever sing together on stage again. But I never gave up on the three of us getting back together. It’s unbelievable for us not to sing together again for the rest of our lives.”

Audio commentary package: “This Thanksgiving, there’s nothing we’re more thankful for than each other. And that’s something we’ve always known, even as little girls. We were young when we hit it big. And though we were grateful, we felt overwhelmed because we started having issues.” And it was so sad. We knew going our separate ways was the best decision at the time. It was a good thing for us. It really gives you perspective and a break. And you can find yourself again. When we reunited, it was like no time had passed.” And that bond is what we take to the semi-finals. We’ve won other trophies in our lives, but it’s been a very, very long time. And we’re ready for another victory. We’ll just fight over who gets the trophy.”

panel guesses: All Saints, Spice Girls, Wilson Phillips

Previous painting guesses: Kardashians, Haim, Chicks, Chorus, Fifth Harmony, Sue V