Season 9 of “Suits” will be released on Netflix next month

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross and Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen in “Suits.”

Shane Mahmood/USA Network/NBCU Image Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Season nine of suit It will head to Netflix on July 1, the streamer announced on Sunday. The latest installment of last year’s viral phenomenon was previously only available on Peacock.

The news came as cast members Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, Abigail Spencer and former USA Network president Jeff Wachtel reunited on Sunday for a reunion panel presented by Tudum at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. .

suit, which premiered on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, follows Mike Ross (Adams), a college dropout with a photographic memory who is hired at a New York law firm by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The first eight seasons of the series debuted on Netflix last year to great success — and by the end of 2023, it was the most streamed show of the year.

Following the series’ newfound success, NBC ordered a pilot for a spinoff Suits: Los Angeles Earlier this year. The project, helmed by original creator Aaron Korsh, will follow a former New York prosecutor (played by Stephen Amell) who now leads a Los Angeles law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law.

“His company is in crisis,” says the show’s tagline. “In order to survive he has to embrace the role he has played in disdain his entire career.”

The show does not have an air date yet.

Also during the ATX TV Festival panel, a fan asked if the cast or creators would be interested in doing a reunion movie.

“I’m someone who doesn’t have any power or authority, but it’s clearly there Suits: Los Angeles Show that they are made. This is the focus of Aaron [Korsh]“I think he would agree with that,” Adams said He said. “But that’s definitely something he’s interested in, trying to get the band back together. So it depends on a million things if it can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible.”