Seattle Mariners put RHP Drew Steckenrider on ban list, add Ruenes Elias

Toronto – Seattle Mariners put right hand Drew Steckenrider On the banned list ahead of Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays and called up the left player Ruinis Elias From Triple-A Tacoma.

the left Ruby Ray He remained on the active roster but did not accompany the Mariners to Toronto, where he won the 2021 Cy Young Award while being nominated for the Blue Jays. The Mariners took advantage of a day off to alter their rotation so that Ray started Sunday in New York against the Mets, allowing five runs in six innings, and improving to 4-3.

There was no locker for Ray at the Mariners Club in Toronto. Mariners coach Scott Service said Ray will join the squad in Boston on Thursday for a four-game series against the Red Sox, but did not go into details of the left-handed’s absence.

To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — or one dose from Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

Players who are shortlisted because they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are not paid and do not get significant league service time.

Steckenrider is 0-1 with two saves and 4.85 ERA in 14 relief appearances.

The three-game series starting on Monday is Seattle’s only regular visit of the season to Toronto.

Ray went 13-7 with 2.84 ERA and 248 career strikes in 32 starts for Toronto last season, when professional athletes were exempted from COVID-19 border regulations. Ray signed a $115 million, five-year contract with Seattle last November and would have forfeited $346,154 had he been placed on the restricted list for disqualification to accompany the team to Canada. Border waivers for athletes expired in January.

Elias signed a contract with the Mariners in the minor league on April 1. He also gave a presentation to the Boston and Washington Forum.

Elias, 33, last played in major competitions with the Nationals in 2019. He made a 4.30 ERA in one start and 10 relief games at Triple-A Tacoma, scoring 11 and running four times in 14 runs.