Selena Gomez breaks down crying in my mind as I docu

Selena Gomez is jeopardized in a new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, as she sheds many tears throughout the film, to give fans a glimpse into her personal struggles.

The 30-year-old singer and actress reflects on her journey through her childhood fame and the most challenging moments of her young career.

Film director Alec Kechichian described the Apple Original Film as a ‘six-year labor of love, penetration, all the breath’, explains a preview of the film.

After years in the spotlight, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star has achieved unimaginable stardom. But as soon as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn drags her into the darkness. This raw and intimate documentary extends her six-year journey into a new light.

Over the past six years, Gomez has had her share of media attention. Gomez went through a very public split from singer Justin Bieber in 2013 and checked herself into rehab center The Meadows in 2014. She has continued in her role as a mental health awareness advocate, including through her Rare Impact Fund.

In 2017, the entrepreneur reported that she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of SLE.

“I don’t think I made the right decisions, because I didn’t accept them,” recalls the former Disney star, noting that she continued to tour and record in the studio and live life as usual despite suffering from horrific side effects, including chronic pain and anxiety.

This is very selfish and, at the same time, really unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that.

After a kidney transplant, she found comfort in Bieber’s arms, only to be separated for good in early 2018.

As one source revealed, “Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after she falls ill.”

The activist has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health over the years.

“I know firsthand how lonely and frightening it can feel when you’re experiencing anxiety and depression on your own at a young age,” she wrote.

If I had learned about my mental health earlier – I learned about my condition in school the way I learned about other subjects – my journey would have looked quite different.

RAW: The AFI Fest 2022 will take place from November 2-6 in Los Angeles. The world premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will be held at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood

The world needs to know the importance of mental health. It is just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions.

This year, she received a Grammy Award nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, in which she starred opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The AFI Fest 2022 will take place from November 2-6 in Los Angeles. The world premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will be held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.